WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, a leading pre-construction bidding software as a service (SaaS) company for general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers was honored by Inc. magazine today as they ranked 1477th on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's an incredible honor for PlanHub to be listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000", said PlanHub Founder and CEO, Kevin Priddy. "This recognition would not be possible without our hard-working PlanHub team and, of course, our great customers. It's a great achievement and I am excited about the momentum we have as we grow moving forward."
Over the last year, PlanHub has seen a great amount of growth and development. They received investment from Mainsail Partners, grew the team significantly to reach more users, and opened a large new office in Lehi, Utah. Through all of this incredible growth, PlanHub has stayed true to its founder's humble hard-working roots while developing a unique, simple-to-use software solution that gives construction professionals an easy way to connect and build meaningful projects.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About PlanHub
PlanHub is a leading cloud-based pre-construction bidding platform that enables General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers to collaborate on construction projects across the US. PlanHub was created by contractors, for contractors, to simplify the construction bidding process with an easy-to-use application – a hub where a vibrant community of construction professionals can work together to efficiently tackle new projects and stay connected. http://www.planhub.com
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies on the Inc. 500 represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
