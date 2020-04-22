BOSTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannuh Inc., the leader in AI-Driven marketing planning and budgeting software, today announces their new Plannuh Automation package for eliminating manual processes associated with spend management. This new package automates laborious budget management tasks such as expense data entry and reconciliation with accounting systems to significantly free up marketer time while providing unprecedented spend accuracy and agility.
Marketers self-report that 26% of their program spending is wasted (Rakuten), largely due to poor planning. Accurate planning is nearly impossible because most marketing budgets are spread across various spreadsheets and disparate systems, creating struggles with visibility, efficiency, and forecast accuracy. Until now, in order to accurately track plans and forecast spend, marketers must manually enter vendor quotes, invoices, and expense receipts into spreadsheets. This process is both time consuming and error-prone for marketers and makes it nearly impossible to reconcile expenses with accounting systems. The lack of an accurate view of planned, committed, and actual spending creates significant budget inaccuracies that can impact decision making, and often results in marketing teams leaving budget on the table or overspending.
Plannuh Automation consolidates all marketing budgets and expense tracking into one cloud-based system for full transparency and collaboration, providing significant productivity gains and better spend accuracy for teams. Plannuh takes budget management to the next level by introducing artificial intelligence into the world of managing budgets. With Plannuh Automation marketers no longer need to manually:
- Enter vendor quotes, invoices, and expense receipts. Simply email them to Plannuh and our AI automation puts all the data in the right place.
- Reconcile expenses with your finance team. Plannuh automatically reconciles expenses by ingesting standard reports from your financial systems.
- Identify unaccounted for spend. Plannuh alerts let marketers know when they are over budget, or potentially leaving spend on the table.
- Create budgets from scratch. With Plannuh, you can easily leverage a previous budget or re-budget due to changing economic conditions.
"Managing marketing budgets in spreadsheets is a nightmare for marketers due to inaccuracies caused by broken formulas and human error," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh, "Plannuh Automation helps us achieve our vision of making life easier for marketers by automating manual budget management tasks and freeing them up to work on marketing."
Plannuh provides the entire marketing team including CMOs, operations, and budget owners with a collaborative, permissions-based platform that is purpose-built for the way marketers create and execute plans and budgets. Users of Plannuh receive the following benefits:
- Reduce wasted budget by directing your spending to the most important initiatives
- Consolidate marketing budget with goals, campaigns, and activities in one place for full visibility of your strategy
- Improve forecast accuracy
- Increase the agility of your plan
- Accurately manage multi-currency budgets
- Securely delegate budget management authority to teams and individuals
Plannuh is used by marketing teams and agencies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Plannuh customers span many industries with both business-to-business and business-to-consumer models.
Plannuh Automation will be available in Q2 2020. For a data sheet containing more information click here.
About Plannuh
Marketers looking to align teams, optimize budgetary spend and exceed organizational goals, use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Cognitive Marketing Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and improve ROI. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven recommendations, benchmarks, and process automation for achieving industry-leading marketing performance. Visit Plannuh to learn more.
