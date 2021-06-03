WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plataine, an AI-based and IIoT (Industrial IoT) solution provider and Eastman Machine, a leading cutting machine manufacturer, announce a partnership agreement. This partnership offers significant benefits to industrial manufacturers, including reduced material waste, improved manufacturing efficiency and quality control on the production floor.
Plataine and Eastman's collaboration enables to deliver the best innovative solutions to the market, bringing manufacturing efficiencies to a new level as well as operational efficiency. This synergy will enable industrial manufacturers to put in action Plataine's Digital Assistants, delivering real-time proactive recommendations to that can impact the bottom line of the business. In addition, automation leads to a paperless production environment. Plataine's AI-based Digital Assistants help shop floor production workers dynamically optimize operations and eliminate delays during the manufacturing process by delivering predictive alerts, actionable insights, and real-time recommendations.
The combination of increased process automation and improved human-machine collaboration streamlines production, ensures higher quality, reduces the risk of human error, and minimizes re-work and scrap. Additionally, real-time asset tracking further reduces material waste and human error, as well as eliminating production delays. The system automatically generates a complete Digital Thread – a comprehensive record of all stages of production – giving full traceability from raw material to end-product. The Digital Thread delivers radically improved quality control and ensures that the customers are always audit-ready.
Eastman Machine Company designs custom cutting solutions for elite manufacturers around the world. In collaboration with world-renowned material producers and industrial manufacturers, Eastman engineers are continuously innovating and expanding product offerings. Automated cutting systems, engineered for single to high-ply requirements, reduce labor while maximizing quality and material utilization on even the most demanding material composition. Eastman machinery is proven to be simpler to operate and less expensive to maintain, boosting productivity and efficiency. When working with advanced materials, unreliable cutting solutions can severely impact production and profit. Eastman's high-quality machines, paired with its comprehensive software suite, deliver accurate cuts and clean edges, even after hours of run time.
Trevor Stevenson, Vice President of Eastman, says: "Eastman offers the industry's widest range of fabric cutting machines, as well as a comprehensive line of fully automated spreading and material handling systems. Now, working with Plataine, we have future-proofed our offering to our customers, ensuring that they leverage the tangible manufacturing optimization benefits of the latest AI-based and IIoT technology today, and also ensuring that they are ready for the challenges tomorrow will bring."
Avner Ben-Bassat, CEO and President at Plataine, adds: "Eastman's engineering capabilities are world class. I am excited about our partnership with Eastman, that will enable our joint customers to leverage the benefits of the AI-based and IIoT technologies, drive reduction in production costs and bring manufacturing efficiency to a new level."
About Plataine
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, Renault F1® Team, Stelia North America, Alestis, Enercon, Century Furniture, Muskogee Technology, and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received a Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com
About Eastman Machine Company
Eastman Machine Company is a cutting machine manufacturer, providing custom engineered solutions and innovative technologies for a variety of industries. Eastman offers the industry's widest range of classic, hand-held and manually operated fabric cutting machines, as well as a comprehensive line of fully automated, computerized cutting and material handling systems. Manufactured with the highest quality materials, built to precise specifications, and subject to rigorous testing, Eastman's line of cutting systems have been setting the standard for over a century. Matched to specific customer needs, Eastman has a solution for virtually every cutting requirement. For more information, visit: http://www.eastmancuts.com
