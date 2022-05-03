Plataine allows a 30-day free access to an AI-based software to evaluate how composite part manufacturers can automate their production processes ensure high quality and reduce costs at scale
PARIS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plataine, a leading provider of AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing, announced today a Try & Buy package for its Time Sensitive Material Management software solution. The cloud software automatically manages time sensitive material ensuring higher quality while avoiding rework and material waste. The application provides complete visibility of inventory and real-time tracking of time sensitive material properties such as remaining shelf-life and exposure times.
Plataine's Time Sensitive Material Manager provides an easy-to-use cloud software to track and manage material and assets in real-time, eliminating the dependency on paper and manual processes. The Try & Buy package will provide advanced manufacturers a sneak peek into the future of digital manufacturing with zero risk or downtime.
The software simplifies and accelerates the way time and temperature sensitive materials are tracked and managed, allowing composite manufacturers full visibility and control over their inventory. The application automatically tracks remaining shelf-life and expiration, then optimally assigns the right material to the work order and leading to high material utilization including remnants. In addition, Plataine's Digital Assistants send real-time alerts to the factory stuff, to prevent using materials that are about to expire, including AI-based recommendations.
Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, adds, "Plataine is committed to help advanced manufacturers in their digital transformation processes, as part of our commitment to spearhead Smart Factory initiatives worldwide. Our cloud-based software brings our customers an opportunity to test-drive AI capabilities at no cost, nor disruption to their daily work. With our Free Trial, composites fabricators can now gain better control and visibility into time sensitive material management and have a direct impact on reducing manufacturing costs and bottom lines."
Come meet us at our JEC booth P70 in Hall 5 to discuss the Try & Buy free package. Also, this year you can play a Trivia game at our booth, for a chance to win cool gadgets.
About Plataine
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, IAI, Triumph, MRAS, Alestis, Kanfit, TPI, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC, Plataine Receives SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com
Media Contact
Vered Gal, Plataine, 972-3-769-1148, vered.gal@plataine.com
SOURCE Plataine