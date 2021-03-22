WALTHAM, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plataine today announced it has signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP. Through this agreement, Plataine's software integrates with SAP Manufacturing Execution, and will allow customers to benefit from a holistic smart factory solution that extends across production operations. Plataine's cloud-based IIoT & AI-based Software for Digital Manufacturing is now available on SAP® Store, which recently merged with SAP App Center as the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
Amir Ben-Assa, Vice President, Marketing & Product Strategy at Plataine, commented: "SAP represents the gold standard in enterprise software, and we are very pleased to be working with SAP via the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The integration of Plataine's IIoT and AI-based Software for Digital Manufacturing with the SAP Manufacturing Execution solution results in a product that is unique in the market and offers manufacturers a single digital solution that extends across the operation – from initial planning stages right up to the finished product coming off the production line."
Plataine's technology complements the SAP offering by addressing the needs of manufacturers to meet the highest levels of productivity, quality and efficiencies.
Plataine's IIoT and AI-based Software for Digital Manufacturing brings AI and machine learning capabilities to the production floor to automate and optimize key manufacturing workflows, including Material Optimization, Equipment Optimization, Work in Process (WIP) Optimization and the Digital Thread for Traceability & Quality purposes. Plataine solutions act as Digital Assistants that automatically deliver actionable alerts and recommendations to production floor staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and machine connectivity help eliminate the need for manual paperwork and further amplify the impact of Plataine's artificial intelligence (AI).
Arik Lev, ISV Manager at SAP, says: "Plataine's solution is set to deliver major benefits to our manufacturing customers. When it comes to manufacturing, it is clear that digital, cloud-based solutions are the future, and we are confident that Plataine's unique AI capabilities, combined with core solutions from SAP, can help deliver significant efficiency and productivity benefits to our customers."
SAP recently brought together SAP® Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP® Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Plataine is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge® program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Plataine:
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, Renault F1® Team, Stelia North America, Alestis, Enercon, Century Furniture, Muskogee Technology, and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received a Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.
# # #
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.
