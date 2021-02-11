MINNETONKA, Minn., February 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platform 3 Solutions – a global Enterprise Data Management firm - announces the addition of the EDB portfolio of enterprise-ready PostgreSQL open-source database and tools to its array of data management services. In addition to data archival and data migration services, EDB brings a cloud-independent database solution to clients.
Reduce costs, simplify operations and modernize your applications.
This agreement allows Platform 3 Solutions to resell and deploy EDB's PostgreSQL-based software and services, making it easy for organizations to pivot away from expensive legacy platforms like Oracle, Sybase, SQLServer, and DB2. P3 will draw from EDB's depth of offerings and consulting methodologies to help clients modernize, streamline, and cut costs in their business operations.
"Our clients come with a broad mix of legacy technology," said Mike Coffield, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at EDB. "P3's expertise in creating repeatable migration-and-retirement 'factories' in global organizations is compelling. We're excited to partner with them to help our customers move away from the legacy solutions that are holding them back."
"The biggest concern of our clients is bringing a 'method to the madness' around business transformation. The goal is to always be cost competitive and provide the best technologies to delight the customer," said Patrick Benson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Platform 3 Solutions. "With EDB, we bring to our clients the ability to significantly cut cost, simplify contractual agreements and operations to break free from legacy systems."
Align to your digital transformation seamlessly
"Additionally," said Patrick, "digital transformation is happening in every organization we engage. A key component is open-source technologies. EDB extends the capabilities of Postgres, which greatly increases our flexibility and ability to focus on open-source RDBMS."
About Platform 3 Solutions
Platform 3 Solutions is a global Enterprise Data Management firm focused exclusively on helping clients migrate from legacy technology debt to help invest in their business transformation. With a global presence and their IP and service methodologies, it is possible for firms of any size to properly remove expensive and end-of-life technologies from their organization. Learn more at http://www.platform3solutions.com
About EDB
PostgreSQL is increasingly the database of choice for organizations looking to boost innovation and accelerate business. EDB's enterprise-class software extends PostgreSQL, helping our customers get the most out of it both on premises and in the cloud. And our 24x7 global support, professional services, and training help our customers control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently. With 16 offices worldwide, EDB serves over 5,000 customers, including leading financial services, government, media and communications, and information technology organizations. To learn more visit http://www.EDBpostgres.com
Media Contact
Hank Tyler, Platform 3 Solutions, +1 9523341048, hank.t@platform3solutions.com
Patrick Benson, Platform 3 Solutions, patrick@platform3solutions.com
SOURCE Platform 3 Solutions