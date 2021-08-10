NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Education, the trusted provider of effective student engagement strategies and software, today announced plans for the relaunch of Higher Ed Live. New episodes will begin streaming on August 19, 2021 with 9 episodes planned for this new season.
For ten years, Higher Ed Live served as a showcase for the brightest minds in higher education. Last year, PlatformQ Education acquired Higher Ed Live from mStoner with plans to revitalize the network with new speakers and a new approach to content.
"To better support the higher education community that relies on Higher Ed Live for thoughtful insights and impactful conversations, we are modeling the new platform and content plan after popular streaming platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max," said Gil Rogers, Executive Vice President at PlatformQ Education. Rogers continued, "Lessons learned from these popular content platforms can and should inform how we think about audience engagement and by extension how enrollment and gift officers should think about engaging with their audiences as well."
The new season of Higher Ed Live will feature expert panelists discussing a variety of important topics, including:
August 19th - Leaving a Legacy by Walking Away from One: Why a Return to "Normal" Won't Set You Apart
Host: Alice Arredondo, Ed.D, PlatformQ Education
Guests: Elora Thomas, University of Missouri-Kansas City; Dr. Mateo Remsburg, Ohio University; and Dixie Williams, University of Missouri - St. Louis
August 26th - DEI in Higher Ed: Continuing the Conversation
Host: Dr. Kevin Sansberry, II
Guests: Sonja Jordan,Ivy Tech Community College and Jasmine Amegan Rosario, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
September 2nd - Trends in EdTech: A Fireside Chat with Industry Leaders
Host: Gil Rogers, PlatformQ Education
Guest: Len "Nappi" Napolitano, Capture Higher Ed
September 9th - The Destandardization of Admissions Testing
Host: Alice Arredondo, Ed.D, PlatformQ Education
Guests: Akil Bello, FairTest and Michael Hunt, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
September 16th - Tackling Transfer: Community College Pathways
Host: Alice Arredondo, Ed.D, PlatformQ Education
Guests: Jessie Ryan, The Campaign for College Opportunity and Isis Artze-Vega, Valencia College
September 23rd - Graduate Recruitment is Changing: Insights from a Director of Graduate Admissions
Host: Marie Elliott, PlatformQ Education
Guest: Marcus Hanscom, Roger Williams University
September 30th - Trends in Digital Marketing: Creating Authenticity in a Virtual World
Host: Gil Rogers, PlatformQ Education
Guest: Alexa Poulin, Carnegie Dartlet
October 7th - Redefining the Student Experience: Student Journey Mapping
Host: Nicole Lentine, PlatformQ Education
Guest: Daniella Nordin, mStoner
October 14th - Creating a New Advancement Playbook
Host: Ashley Budd, Cornell University
Guest: Charlie Melichar, Marts and Lundy
Access to Higher Ed Live is completely free and available on the industry-leading Conduit engagement platform as well as all popular podcasting services. To learn more and subscribe visit https://www.higheredlive.com.
