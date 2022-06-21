Additional talent adds 40 years of higher education and edtech experience as PlatformQ Education creates new roles in support of client success.
NEEDHAM, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Education (PQE), the leader in video-powered engagement for student recruitment and yield, today announces four strategic hires in support of the next phase of the company's growth and brand evolution.
Brandon Moore joins the company as the new Vice President of Marketing after most recently serving nearly 7 years at Eastern Kentucky University as Director of Brand Management. Brandon will lead PQE's in-house agency marketing team, supporting the execution of content and event marketing campaigns on behalf of college and university partners. Moore will also contribute to the company's outbound and client marketing efforts, developing and implementing B2B marketing campaigns in support of company growth.
"The experienced team at PlatformQ Education leads the way in video-powered student recruitment for higher education. I am thrilled to join as Vice President of Marketing," says Moore. "I look forward to working with clients on strategies that make a lasting, positive impression for recruitment. As colleges and universities look for innovative ways to stand out among the competition, PQE is uniquely positioned to deliver — with data-driven, strategic solutions to engage audiences in a consistently branded and professional platform."
Emma Casey joins as Director of Client Strategy after most recently serving as Director of Conservatory Admissions at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Casey will support client and university partners with the development of customized, impactful video-powered engagement strategies in support of student recruitment and yield.
La Toya Atkinson joins PQE as Director of Project Management, after serving nearly 10 years at the University of South Carolina. Atkinson will serve as a main point of contact for college and university partners; ensuring effective implementation of their video-powered engagement strategies.
Vladimir Marcellus joins as a Senior JavaScript Engineer. Marcellus brings nearly a decade of experience in software development to the PQE team as it prepares for the release of major enhancements in the second half of the year.
About PlatformQ Education
PlatformQ Education is the leading provider of video-powered student recruitment, conversion and yield in higher education. With its suite of products and managed services, including Conduit, email automation and personalized video experiences, PlatformQ Education enables institutions to meaningfully engage with students, parents, and counselors at every stage of the enrollment process. Hundreds of institutions rely on PlatformQ Education to build and execute video-powered strategies that maximize student recruitment efforts and achieve enrollment goals. https://www.platformqedu.com/
