NEEDHAM, Mass., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Education, the leader in digital engagement and education solutions, today announced its PQCast self-serve webcasting platform has successfully completed beta and is available for widespread use by all of its partners. The timing of this release coincides with the ever-important yield season of the prospective student recruitment cycle for colleges and universities.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities pivoted quickly to incorporate virtual events into a process that traditionally was reliant on in-person interactions. One year later, meeting software like Zoom and Webex are a part of daily life. The Conduit platform has led the digitization of the recruitment and enrollment process by empowering admissions and marketing professionals to build continuous and consistent content in addition to hosting large scale virtual events.
"We're excited to enable our partner institution's ability to host accessible and meaningful virtual events with meeting solutions like Zoom via PQCast," said Mallory Willsea, Vice President of Operations and Strategy at PlatformQ Education. "This enhancement empowers our creative and committed partners to schedule, market, and host virtual events, breakout sessions, and — most importantly — continuously available content on their institutionally-branded platform — no matter which webcasting platform powers the video feed.
The latest enhancements in Conduit include:
- Streamlined scheduling and webcast launching tools for large-scale webcasts and virtual visits within the Conduit dashboard
- Enhanced screen share capabilities to ease presentation preparation
- A refreshed and intuitive presenter interface
- Ability for presenters to stream from third party sources like Zoom and Webex
- Integration of breakout rooms to support small group interactions while maintaining a unified experience
- Ability to launch 1:1 or small group meeting sessions via the meeting software of choice by the host institution
- Automatic live closed captioning with post-event editing capabilities
Integration with Conduit live chat capabilities to facilitate audience engagement
- Consistent access to interactive content and important resources provided by the institution, including links and downloadable documents
- Automated encrypted token generation between Conduit and CRM via SFTP
"Recruitment in a post-pandemic world will require a hybrid approach," said Gil Rogers, Executive Vice President at PlatformQ Education. "The latest enhancements in the feature-packed PQCast module within Conduit allows institutions to host events with the platform of their choice, including with our browser-based broadcasting studio."
"By opening up our platform we've made it possible for institutions to develop continuous and consistent digital content while allowing staff to engage with students, host meaningful presentations and events, and connect in 1:1 or small group sessions on the meeting platform of the institution's choice," Rogers said.
The PQCast module and other enhancements to Conduit are available to all PlatformQ Education partners today. Institutions interested in scheduling a demonstration should contact David Ross at dross@platformq.com. To learn more, visit http://www.platformqedu.com.
About PlatformQ Education
PlatformQ Education helps colleges and universities virtualize their online engagement strategies. With its suite of products and managed services, including Conduit, Campus Connect live chat, global SMS and email automation, PlatformQ Education enables institutions to meaningfully engage with students, parents, and counselors at every stage of the engagement process. Whether the goal is to increase applications or influence accepted students' decisions, or reach and engage alumni, hundreds of institutions rely on PlatformQ Education to support their conversion and yield goals every day.
Media Contact
Gil Rogers, PlatformQ Education, 860-990-2745, grogers@platformq.com
SOURCE PlatformQ Education