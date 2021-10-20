SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout the week, Arkose Labs will share insights and information about these threats using hashtags #StopCredStuffing and #CredStuffingAwarenessWeek, company representatives stated.
Marla Ellerman, executive director, The MPC Digital Commerce Event, applauds Arkose Labs for raising awareness about financial crimes. "We've seen a sharp uptick in cyberthreats as digital commerce accelerates," she said. "It's great to see Arkose Labs help individuals and businesses protect against emerging threats."
Kevin Gosschalk, co-founder and CEO at Arkose Labs, said, "As credential stuffing grows in popularity amongst fraudsters, so too does the need to fully understand this type of cyberattack as well as the tools needed to mitigate it, which is why we created Credential Stuffing Week. Businesses are suffering, and by default, so are their customers and clients, as credential stuffing attacks become more common and sophisticated."
Gosschalk, who delivered a keynote address at MPC21, stated Arkose Labs stopped 285 million credential stuffing attacks in the first half of 2021. A replay of Gosschalk's keynote is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsc70VmfIf4
INDUSTRY-FIRST CREDENTIAL STUFFING WARRANTY
Businesses deserve protection and partnership from security providers, Gosschalk stated; Arkose Labs' credential stuffing warranty covers up to $1 million in response expenses.
"We want to show our commitment to customers by sharing a portion of responsibility with regard to attack mitigation," said Gosschalk.
Arkose Labs will host its second annual Bankrupting Fraud Virtual Summit Nov. 9-10, 2021. Leading companies, including Facebook, Visa, PayPal and more will present at the Summit. Register for free at https://www.bankruptingfraud.com.
ABOUT ARKOSE LABS
Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers an industry-first warranty on account protection. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks, while improving good user throughput. Based in San Francisco, CA with offices in Brisbane, Australia and London, UK, the company was honored as the 195th fastest growing companies in the United States on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC brings together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolving payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, the 11th Mobile & Digital Commerce Event, was held August 17-19, 2021. Themed, "Where Digital Commerce and Technology Meet," the conference focused on established and emerging payment technologies. Replays are available on the MM&T YouTube Channel.
Media Contact
Shilo Lusson, MPC, 602-421-8375, shilo@mpcevent.com
SOURCE MPC