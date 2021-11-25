SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platinum Partner, a well-established software distributor, recently announced the company's new partnership with Asana to provide teams with a convenient way to oversee their to-do lists. Asana is known worldwide for its all-encompassing, cloud-based task organization tools that give teams a birds' eye view of their deliverables. This new partnership will allow Platinum Partner to act as Asana's reseller, providing developers across Australia with access to licensed software at a significantly lower price.
"We are thrilled to be working with Asana," shared Martin Schwall, founder of Platinum Partner. "With Asana, companies that are working remotely can have full confidence that they can continue to collaborate, even when they're across the world from one another."
The partnership couldn't have come at a better time. In 2020, there was no other option but to go for work-from-home arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even as restrictions are eased, many companies have elected to continue working from home.
According to Global Workplace Analytics, this trend will continue well into 2021, estimating that around 25% to 30% of employees will want to continue this setup when the pandemic has passed. Additionally, a survey by Gartner revealed that three out of four CFOs plan on permanently transferring 5% of employees to remote positions after the pandemic.
"The workforce has evolved," shared Schwall. "We're fortunate to have found a partner that understands what today's workers need."
Through Asana, teams can manage their to-dos entirely remotely. Each department, whether sales, accounting, etc., will be able to see a bird's eye view of their activities, enabling them to keep track of their tasks -- and subtasks. Through the project management tool, they will be able to see what other team members are doing, allowing them to play their part in accomplishing the company's shared goals. Seeing everything in one place helps managers see who's working on what, and whether or not they're on track with their initiatives.
Additionally, its interface eliminates the need for face-to-face interaction. Aside from being able to add attachments, instructions, and so on, Asana helps managers provide feedback without having to leave their computers.
Asana is available in three versions, with its priciest plan at $24.99 per month. Fortunately, with Platinum Partner as an intermediary, companies can obtain the software for a fraction of the price. This can be incredibly useful for large-scale organizations that need specialized software.
"Platinum Partner's goal has always been the same," said Schwall. "We want the software to be accessible. Whether a company earns thousands or millions of dollars a year, with us as their partner, they will get more value for these services."
About Platinum Partner
Platinum Partner is a software distributor based in Australia. Through the company's partnerships with the top software companies, they are able to offer developers a variety of software at a low price. The company collaborates with developers that provide end-to-end solutions to companies that need specialized software for their day-to-day operations, such as task organization, data backup and recovery, cloud VOIP solutions, and so on.
Founded by Martin Schwall, Platinum Partner is currently based in Australia, but it also has a branch in Singapore. For more information, please visit platinumpartner.com.au.
