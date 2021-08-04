AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Star Studios today announced that 34,791 community members of its flagship game, Ember Sword, have collectively pledged $203,784,720 towards in-game land purchases during its first-ever NFT community land sale. Following the company's successful open land-sale in May, Bright Star Studios opened an additional 6,000 land plots for sale in the Solarwood Nation, focusing on providing opportunities for land ownership to the most passionate members of the community. The announcement comes on the heels of a $2M raise from venture capital in May of 2021.
"We are working to develop a player-driven economy that allows gamers to earn rewards and make money through in-game activities, including the creation of unique, tradable NFT items. The massive success of this land sale is a testament to the excitement that the gaming community has around our mission," says Bright Star Studios and Ember Sword CEO, Mark Laursen. "Owning land in Ember Sword allows gamers to share in trading fees and other game services within the game world, leveraging Ethereum to empower community members through democratizing the game economy. We see this as the tip of the iceberg for a new monetization model and way to empower players and artists."
Applications for the land sale were accepted from July 8th - July 31st. Upon closing, a total of $203 million worth of land had been pledged by the community. Applications will be reviewed until the end of August; at which point the winning applications will receive an email with details to complete the purchase. The land will be distributed via blockchain to the users' digital wallets by September 17th.
Community members were encouraged to fill out an application form providing contact and payment information and a short description of why they wanted to own land within the game. In addition to being the first to gain access to the alpha, land owners will earn Ember, our ERC-20 token. Ember is, amongst other ways, earned based on economic activity on and around your land.
"Bright Star's success demonstrates Ember Sword is the perfect unison of crypto-economics including play-to-earn incentives and a world class AAA game development team. The game creates an immersive world full of possibilities to craft, trade, explore, quest and conquer," says Tom Shaughnessy, Managing Partner of Delphi Digital
Additionally, owners of land will have access to special character titles depending on the type of land they hold. Those who hold settlements, towns and cities will also be able to build on their land, allowing them to shape part of Ember Sword. This way they can provide travelers, explorers or guild members with facilities to help them refine resources, craft items, interact with other players and much more.
Solarwood is one of four nations in Ember Sword's vast world of Thanabus. The game will be available via client and browser, meaning that players can enter the rich MMORPG world and economy in seconds, thereby ensuring a frictionless gamer experience.
Bright Star Studios is a passionate team of Award-Winning Venture Founders, former Pro-Players, World Champions, Game Industry Veterans and MMO fanatics carving a new path forward for MMORPGs across PC, Browser, and Mobile through a modern rewrite of the games industry business models in favour of the user, exciting competitive gameplay, and instant playability. Ember Sword is our love letter to MMORPG gamers across the world.
Ember Sword has the fast-paced combat of aRPGs, combined with the isometric view and skill-based abilities of MOBAs, set in a persistent MMORPG fantasy universe. Ember Sword has pioneered a new MMORPG ecosystem for ownership of in-game items and trust-based Player-to-Player trading, built on three core principles:
1. Decentralized ownership of cosmetic items and the premium currency
2. A distributed trustless system that prohibits fraud when trading cosmetic items
3. No limits, which means cosmetics can freely be traded in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces
