DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayersTV, the athlete-owned and culture-powered media and entertainment network, today announced new multi-year distribution agreements with YouTube TV, a streaming television service that offers live TV and on demand video, Rakuten TV, a leading European transactional and free platform, Philo, a live-TV streaming cable alternative featuring content from more than 60 channels, and Local Now, an over-the-top internet television service. The new distribution channels expand PlayersTV's reach to more than 285+MM households and devices, bringing global audiences a new way to connect with their favorite professional athletes.
Through these new distribution partnerships, PlayersTV will continue to release new athlete content across digital, linear, and OTT. YouTube TV now includes Players TV as part of their optional Sports Plus add-on package. YouTube TV, Rakuten TV, Local Now and Philo join PlayersTV's current distribution partners Samsung, ReachTV, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, and Xumo TV.
PlayersTV has become home to a diverse collection of original series, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. From comedies and documentaries to reality shows and podcasts, all rooted in sports, culture and lifestyle, PlayersTV offers intimate access into the lives of professional athletes and a behind-the-scenes look at their passions, interests, and off-the-field pursuits. More than 50 elite athletes are investors in PlayersTV including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, Ken Griffey Jr.,Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis, among others.
"With the addition of these new distribution partners, PlayersTV's unparalleled athlete-led content will now be available to a wider and more international audience," says Nancy Pingitore, CEO of PlayersTV's parent company Players Media Group. "As PlayersTV continues to grow, we remain committed to providing fans everywhere with compelling content from their favorite athletes. Contemporary distributors see the benefits of what we've created with our athlete partners, hence our excitement for our new deals with YouTube TV, Rakuten TV, Philo and Local Now who will help us meet fan demand."
PlayersTV is an athlete-owned TV network and media company home to a diverse collection of licensed content, and originals, co-produced by athletes and brand partners. PlayersTV is the first and only athlete lifestyle network distributed across digital, linear, and OTT, reaching more than 285+mm global households. Visit us at https://playerstv.com/ and connect with us @PlayersTV.
Players Media Group (PMG) is an athlete-owned and culture-powered media and entertainment company. PMG's business verticals include PlayersTV, an athlete-owned media network home to a diverse collection of original series co-produced by athletes and brand partners, and ProClass, a first-of-its-kind virtual sports training platform where fans around the world can unlock the secrets to the game they love, taught by the professional athletes they idolize. More than 50 elite athletes are investors in PMG including Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, A.J. Andrews, CJ McCollum, De'Aaron Fox, Angel McCoughtry, Ken Griffey Jr., Travis Kelce and Vernon Davis among others. PlayersTV is distributed across digital, linear, and OTT and is available globally on Samsung, SLING TV, LG Channels, Vizio Smartcast, Roku, Xumo TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Rakuten TV, and Local Now reaching more than 285+mm households. Visit us at http://www.players-media.com and connect with us @PlayersTV.
