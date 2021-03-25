NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayMaker Health, the industry-leading post-acute sales enablement and market intelligence platform, and the Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF), the premier trade association for the home care industry in Florida, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership to provide HCAF members with exclusive member pricing and priority access to Spark, PlayMaker Health's fully integrated home health and hospice solution. HCAF members will now have access to powerful Market Insights data to identify new referral opportunities, expand their book of business and grow competitive market share.
"Every day, our platform is empowering agencies to grow by leveraging insight from the most up-to-date and robust market data," said Gregg Boyle, chief executive officer of PlayMaker Health. "In doing so, we remove the guesswork and unnecessary costs while providing enhanced visibility into referral sources. Our partnership with HCAF is part of a long-term plan to build a valuable partner ecosystem that delivers the most value for members. We're excited to start with HCAF."
The partnership with PlayMaker Health gives HCAF members the ability to cost-effectively scale and remain competitive in 2021 and long after.
Bobby Lolley, RN, HCAF Executive Director, said, "This is the kind of marketing intelligence that makes the large home health organizations so formidable. Through this new partnership, this critical data is now available as an exclusive HCAF member benefit so that providers with a smaller footprint have an opportunity to level the playing field."
HCAF members, for more information and exclusive member pricing visit: https://info.playmakerhealth.com/hcaf
About PlayMaker Health
With 12 years of unparalleled growth for clients and partners, PlayMaker Health is proud to be the post-acute growth platform for more than 2,300 home health, hospice, HME, Infusion, and long-term care agencies and organizations nationwide. PlayMaker delivers the most comprehensive and current claims data, including Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial. By combining market data and over 35 EMR integrations with a mobile CRM, PlayMaker's platform facilitates interoperability, turning data insights into actionable sales and growth intelligence. Learn more at https://playmakerhealth.com/.
About Home Care Association of Florida
The Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) is the premier trade association for the home care industry in Florida. HCAF was founded in 1989 and is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit association dedicated to serving Florida home care providers and their vendors. HCAF exists to provide representation, communication, and advocacy for these providers and to give them the education and information they need to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services to patients and clients in their home. Learn more at https://www.homecarefla.org.
