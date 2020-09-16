PlayStation 5 Launches This November At $399 For PS5 Digital Edition, And $499 For PS5 With Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive

PS5 rolls out in select markets including North America and Japan on November 12, followed by Europe and additional regions on November 19 The best games lineup in PlayStation history is coming to PS5, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Demon's Souls - providing extraordinary experiences that showcase the future of gaming