TROY, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, which delivers the first smart manufacturing platform, today announced its annual user conference, PowerPlex, will be held virtually. The free event will bring together more than 1,000 manufacturing professionals, Plex partners, and industry experts. Registration for all attendees, including prospects, customers, media and analysts, is now open at Powerplex.com.
"Now that PowerPlex is a virtual event, even more members of my team will have the chance to learn from their peers, pick up new ways to leverage manufacturing technology, and come away inspired," said Marcus Merchant, director of IT at Olde Thompson, the world's largest salt and pepper shaker manufacturer. "I'm looking forward to a great event."
PowerPlex 2020 will include three keynotes and more than 30 breakout sessions that will focus on a mix of case studies, best practices, and future smart manufacturing technologies. These informative and insightful sessions will be led by manufacturers, thought leaders, and product experts over three days. Attendees looking for more in-depth training and workshops can access virtual educational opportunities for a fee in the days following the event.
"The coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a significant impact on the global manufacturing community and leaders are working continuously to keep their workforce safe while ensuring essential business continuity," said Bill Berutti, Plex Systems CEO. "With thousands of manufacturing professionals relying on Plex to run their businesses, we are proud to offer PowerPlex 2020 virtually to ensure that the innovation, education, and training our customers rely upon will continue without interruption. We are committed to helping manufacturers respond to rapidly changing circumstances with accuracy and speed."
PowerPlex sponsors include Baker Tilly, a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, and Control+M Solutions, a collaborative group of industry experts focused on Plex implementations and optimizations. The Discovery Track, sponsored by Baker Tilly, will invite companies that are exploring ways to optimize their business and operations to hear from smart manufacturing leaders and access new research. Control+M Solutions will sponsor the 6th annual Women in Manufacturing and Technology panel discussion, where manufacturing leaders come together to tackle critical questions on career pathways and discuss the importance of mentorship and taking ownership of professional growth.
For additional PowerPlex details, go to PowerPlex.com. Find PowerPlex news on social media using #PowerPlex or follow Plex on Twitter and LinkedIn to gain access to real-time updates.
