TROY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, which delivers the first smart manufacturing platform, today named Nathan Pieri group vice president of product management and product strategy. This hire reflects ongoing growth and innovation acceleration within Plex as the company expands its portfolio of smart manufacturing solutions.
"Plex is proud to appoint Nathan to help set the course for our continued growth and smart manufacturing leadership," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "Nathan's deep industry and product leadership experience make him the ideal fit for both the Plex team and our customers as we look to the future."
As the head of product strategy, Pieri will direct the company's future product management efforts to further support the unique requirements of the manufacturing industry. He will define and implement the vision for Plex's product offerings, including existing solutions such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)/Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM), Supply Chain Planning (SCP), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and analytics.
"The smart manufacturing movement is creating enormous opportunity for companies to transform their operations and realize business and operational benefits," said Pieri. "Plex is already trusted by manufacturers running hundreds of plants around the world, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team to help industry leaders use technology to solve tomorrow's challenges."
Pieri brings to the role significant enterprise software and supply chain experience. Most recently, he was chief product officer at Amber Road (now e2Open), helping to build a scale SaaS business in global trade compliance, logistics and supply networks. Prior to Amber Road, he held senior product management roles at other enterprise software companies including Triple Point Technology (now Ion) and Baan (now Infor). Earlier in his career, Pieri held strategy, supply chain and manufacturing management roles at Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC) and General Electric. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College.
Plex has maintained annual double-digit growth for 11 consecutive years. The Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform is used by manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, fabricated metals, food and beverage, industrial machinery and plastics and rubber industries. In March 2020, Plex was also named a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the seventh time the company has received this honor.
About Plex Systems
Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers the first smart manufacturing platform that empowers the world's leading innovators to make awesome products. Plex gives process and discrete manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business—from the shop floor to the top floor —to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial IoT, and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.
