TROY, Mich., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems, which delivers the first smart manufacturing platform, today announced it achieved its 11th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth in 2019. Plex business unit DemandCaster, the leader in cloud software for agile, end-to-end supply chain planning, also achieved a 53% jump in ARR last year. Nearly 700 manufacturers in 29 countries now use Plex solutions to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business—from the shop floor to the top floor—to drive business transformation. In the last year, Plex cloud solutions have achieved an industry leading 96% renewal rate and 99.99% up-time.
"The MPI Corporation transformation team identifies and implements digital strategies, technologies, and projects that help the company expand employee engagement, reduce risk, and increase competitive advantage in the market," said Bob Bierwagen, vice president of digital strategy at MPI Corporation. "Our Plex Industrial IoT pilot is a significant differentiator for MPI, and is helping drive measurable value by reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance costs by up to 25%."
Plex Supports Leading Manufacturers
Customers that selected Plex in 2019 include category leaders in the aerospace, automotive, fabricated metals, food and beverage, industrial machinery, and plastics and rubber industries:
- EIS Wire and Cable Company, located in Massachusetts, specializes in manufacturing a wide range of custom design and standard construction products, from single conductor hook-up wire to complex multi-conductor composite cables.
- Vulcan, Inc., is at the forefront of the traffic control industry. The company manufactures aluminum coil, aluminum blanks and sheet, traffic signs, utility signs and markers and custom metal stampings in their five facilities in Alabama.
- Taylor Power Systems, headquartered in Mississippi, designs, engineers, manufactures, and services generators for the oil and gas, industrial, commercial, business, health care, telecommunications, municipalities, agricultural, and any standby or prime power needs.
- LeoStella is a state-of-the-art satellite design and manufacturing company transforming constellation construction by building smallsats cost-effectively and at scale.
Plex Expands its Smart Manufacturing Platform
- Plex Industrial IoT gives manufacturers insights into machine performance, quality, productivity, and avoid unplanned downtime. Industrial IoT connects machines, processes, and systems and collects and contextualizes information in real-time to drive better decision-making at all business levels.
- Plex Manufacturing Execution Suite (Plex MES) offers flexibility to manufacturers who are looking to gain shop floor control and visibility by using Plex's best-of-breed manufacturing operations capabilities. Plex MES is a right-sized solution ideal for companies that are committed to an enterprise business system while looking to optimize their operations.
- Gartner recognized Plex Systems as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems. 1 For this report, Gartner evaluates vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Plex is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in the Challengers quadrant and has improved its position on the Ability to Execute axis compared to the previous year.
Plex Adds Offices, Grows Leadership Team Globally
- Plex opened an office in Prague to provide increased levels of local services and support for the growing number of Plex customers with plants in Europe.
- Plex relocated its India office to a larger space closer to the city center of Pune. The company also recently named Sam Prabhu as VP of engineering and managing director of the India office. Future growth will include global customer services and support.
- Plex expanded its leadership team in 2019, adding Robin Saitz as chief marketing officer; Todd Kisaberth as chief customer officer; Brad Hafer as group vice president of corporate development; and Cathy Pitt as chief security officer.
Plex Has an Award-Winning Culture
- Plex earned its 7th inclusion in the National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® list, which recognized Plex for its commitment to better business, enriching the lives of its team members, and helping build strong communities.
- For the 11th consecutive year, Plex was included in the Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® list, based on direct employee surveys.
