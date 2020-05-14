TROY, Mich., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex Systems today announced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can now be added on to the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform through a new partnership with business technology solution provider Thirdware. RPA, a hyperautomation technology, helps manufacturing leaders automate repetitive business processes to reduce costs, enhance productivity, optimize cycle times, improve accuracy, and ensure compliance. Gartner predicts "by 2024, organizations will lower operational costs by 30% by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes."1
RPA allows companies to rapidly implement software bots on Plex to manage day-to-day operations. Thirdware has designed and implemented software bots for Plex across multiple business functions and applications using Automation Anywhere's industry leading RPA platform.
"A mention of automation in the manufacturing industry typically evokes images of shop-floor robots, but coordinating various aspects of a major manufacturing enterprise requires a lot more than just mechanical devices," said Dharm Sadasivan, vice president, marketing, at Thirdware. "RPA adds context-aware software bots to Plex to automate the organization and processing of all manner of data like invoicing, parts ordering, sequencing and supplier payments."
Plex customer Stant Corporation, a tier-1 automotive supplier of thermal and vapor management parts, implemented RPA to manage its invoice delivery. Prior to RPA, the process of invoice matching was a labor-intensive and error-prone process, spread across multiple technology solutions. With the help of a bot on the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform, Stant has been able to reduce its invoice backlog from three weeks to four days, with 100% data entry accuracy. Now, 80% of invoices are able to move to processing without intervention, enabling the Stant team to focus on more valuable problem-solving activities. Given the success of the initial application, Stant now uses multiple bots for accounts payable, accounts receivable, customer service, and supply chain processes.
"For leading manufacturers, continuous improvement is a holistic effort that includes shop-floor-to-top- floor initiatives," said Jerry Foster, chief technology officer of Plex Systems. "RPA is important because it applies automation meaningfully, empowering business decision makers to focus on high-value activities for the organization, which is especially critical during turbulent times. This partnership represents another example of our commitment to empowering businesses to configure the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform to their unique needs."
The RPA partnership announcement debuted at PowerPlex 2020 during the innovation keynote. A recording of the keynote and other PowerPlex sessions will be available in late May at PowerPlex.com.
1Source: Gartner, "Predicts 2020: RPA Renaissance Driven by Morphing Offerings and Zeal for Operational Excellence," Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, et al, 10 December 2019
About Thirdware Solution
For 25 years, Thirdware has been engaged in delivering transformational solutions at the intersection of business and technology. As an implementation partner for Fortune 500 organizations in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management and Robotic Process Automation, Thirdware has successfully delivered over 1500 projects in the automotive, healthcare, and financial services industry. Ford Motor Company has been a strategic investor in Thirdware since 2001, allowing the company to establish a strong position in the automotive industry. Visit www.thirdware.com.
About Plex Systems
Plex Systems, Inc.® delivers the first smart manufacturing platform that empowers the world's leading innovators to make awesome products. Plex gives process and discrete manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business—from the shop floor to the top floor —to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial IoT, and analytics to connect people, systems, machines, and supply chains, enabling them to lead with precision, efficiency and agility in an ever-changing market. Learn more at www.plex.com.
©2020 Plex Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Plex Manufacturing Cloud and the Plex logo are registered trademarks of Plex Systems, Inc.