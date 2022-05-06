NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PLM software market in the automotive sector is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 937.44 million between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. To help businesses expand their reach by targeting niche areas, Technavio analyzes the market by product (collaborative product data management, computer-aided design, simulation and analysis, and digital manufacturing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in IoT integration. The increased adoption of cloud solutions and IoT is having a significant impact on the global PLM market. Enterprises across various industries are leveraging IoT technologies to improve the present product lifecycle applications and technologies to meet the growing future technological demands. Moreover, IoT implementation provides features such as predictive maintenance, repair, and overhaul, thereby providing a platform to connect and communicate with products and help optimize future service schedules, and reduce the overall maintenance costs. Furthermore, IoT implementation in PLM software provides clear visibility and detailed consumer insights into consumer behavior. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector: Segment Highlights
Based on the product, the PLM software market is segmented as:
- Collaborative product data management
- Computer-aided design
- Simulation and analysis
- Digital manufacturing
The collaborative product data management segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for productivity and resource management across the manufacturing value chain in various industries is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.
Regional Analysis
44% of the total market growth will originate from the North American region. The region is an early adopter of advanced technologies across all industries. The industrial sector in the region is technologically mature, owing to the rapid adoption of technologies. In addition, the strong existence and penetration of the top vendors is increasing the overall market growth in the region.
Notes:
- The PLM software market in the automotive sector size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
- The PLM software market in the automotive sector is segmented into Product (Collaborative product data management, Computer-aided design, Simulation and analysis, and Digital manufacturing) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
- The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG.
PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 937.74 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
-8.19
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., SAP SE, and and Siemens AG.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Collaborative product data management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Computer-aided design - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Simulation and analysis - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Digital manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Infor Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
