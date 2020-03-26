SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has announced today that they will launch a global COVID-19 Accelerator dedicated to scaling the world's most promising startups who can help address the coronavirus pandemic. The program will focus on existing technologies that can achieve massive scale, initially across three tracks: healthcare, enterprise, and supply chain.
The coronavirus has disrupted global supply chains and business models, transforming the nature of work and placed unprecedented pressure on health systems and public institutions. To drive the innovation necessary to adapt and respond, the COVID-19 Accelerator will connect leading corporations, governments, nonprofit organizations, and investors with Plug and Play's ecosystem of 20,000 startups, with technologies ranging from computer vision and diagnostics, cybertech and collaboration tools, blockchain and automation — all with the goals of flattening the curve and building the capabilities necessary to thrive in the new normal.
Since its inception in 2006, Plug and Play has grown to become the world's largest innovation platform. Each year, Plug and Play connects over 400 corporate partners from 17 industries with its ecosystem of startups, investors, and public institutions, running over 60 accelerator programs across 30 global locations each year.
"Our first priority is the health and safety of our families, team members, corporate partners, entrepreneurs, and investors. We have been working closely with our ecosystem and government agencies to do all we can to contribute to response efforts and find solutions to manage the situation. I invite corporations, universities, foundations, and investors to partner with us in this," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play.
Silicon Valley serves as the headquarters for Plug and Play's global operations where it runs innovation programs focused on Health, Supply Chain, Enterprise Tech and over a dozen other industries.
For information on how to join or support the COVID-19 Accelerator, please email Zachary Poll, Head of Partnerships at Plug and Play, at Z.poll@pnptc.com or apply online.
