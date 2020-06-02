TOKYO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter called; Plug and Play Japan) has selected 104 startups in six verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, and Hardtech & Health ) together with 38 corporate partners for the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch acceleration program, which will be run from June to September 2020.
The ratio of domestic / overseas startups selected in this batch was 39% in Japan (41 startups) and 61% overseas (63 startups).
At the end of the 3-month program, they will hold their Summit (also known as Demo Day) in Tokyo from September 29th to 30th and in Kyoto on October 6th (holding measure will be announced at a later date).
Also, during the Batch period, various events such as individual interviews, networking, deal flow sessions (business matching), workshops, etc. will be provided with corporate partners in order to support startups better. During the last Winter / Spring 2020 Batch, a total of 100＋ events were held by Plug and Play Japan.
About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is an innovation platform that connects the most innovative startups with the largest corporations in the world. Plug and Play is a world-class global venture capital/accelerator that partners with leading companies to support startups with innovative technologies and ideas. It carries out over 60 acceleration programs annually, providing more than 400+ companies with solutions to drive innovations. In addition, we have accelerated 2,000+ startups since inception in 2006. Plug and Play supported more than 500 startups in its US Headquarters and 1,450 startups around the world. Currently, Plug and Play is active in 16 countries with more than 30 bases. Plug and Play established its Japanese branch in July 2017, with its Tokyo-office.
Corporate overview
Name
Plug and Play Japan KK
Address
〒150-0043 Shibuya Center Place 3F, 1-16-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative
Phillip Vincent
URL
Establishment
July 14th, 2017
