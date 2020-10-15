TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Philip Seiji Vincent, hereinafter Plug and Play Japan) held its six-day Fall Summit 2020 (Demo Day) for their accelerator program on September 28th. 161 international and domestic startups pitched to a total of 4,391 viewers.
The Japan Fall Summit 2020 was the graduation for startups selected for the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch and startups selected for the Winter/Spring 2020 Batch since the previous Demo Day for Winter/Spring 2020 Batch was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the event was conducted online and required real-time startup participation, including Q&A sessions, it was conducted in one day with one theme per day, taking into account all time zones in North America, Asia, and Europe. In addition to startup pitches, there were panel discussions by corporate partners and sessions by special guests.
At the event, Plug and Play Japan announced 26 awards for startups and corporate partners. Award winners are listed below.
[ EXPO Winner ]
The startups that earned the largest number of votes from the audience received an award.
Day 1
Brand & Retail
North America Session Award Winner
AlikeAudience, Inc.
HQ: California, United States CEO: Bosco Lam
Audience Intelligence Platform specialized in consumer behavioral analytics
Japan Session Award Winner
HARTi Inc.
HQ: Minato, Tokyo CEO: Yuya Yoshida
Producing public spaces such as commercial spaces, medical care facilities, and offices using contemporary art
APAC/EU Session Award Winner
Emotion Research LAB
HQ: Valencia, Spain CEO: Maria Pocovi
Analysing more than 100 types of human emotions via pictures or video in real time
Day 2
IoT
North America Session Award Winner
GBatteries Energy Canada Inc.
HQ: Ottawa, Canada CEO: Kostya Khomutov
Developed an ultra-fast charging of lithium batteries without compromising battery life
Japan Session Award Winner
ACES, Inc.
HQ: Bunkyo, Tokyo CEO: Koichiro Tamura
Matsuo Lab AI Startup providing behaviour analysis services that utilizes image sensing algorithm
APAC/EU Session Award Winner
Marvelmind Robotics
HQ: California, United States CEO: Maxim Tretyakov
Provides precise±2cm indoor positioning and navigation for autonomous robots, drones and humans
Day 3
Insurtech
Shift Technology SAS
HQ: Paris, France CEO: Jeremy Jawish
Reinventing insurance claims processing and fraud detection with Artificial Intelligence
KUDO, Inc.,
HQ: New York, United States CEO: Fardad Zabetian
Multilingual video conferencing and live events solution for businesses
emol inc.
HQ: Taito, Tokyo CEO: Saori Chikami
Mental improvement program that visualizes the health and wellness of the workplace
IB, Inc.
HQ: Shibuya, Tokyo CEO: Kenta Itoh
Insurance policy management app that aims to eliminate incomplete billings of insurances
Day 4
Mobility
North America Session Award Winner
AutoX Technologies, Inc.
HQ: California, United States CEO: Jianxiong Xiao
Development of autonomous vehicles. Provision of AI drivers that enable to transport anyone, people or goods, safely and efficiently
APAC Session Award Winner
Relectrify Pty Ltd.
HQ: Melbourne, Australia CEO: Valentin Muenzel
Development of technology to extend the life of battery storage systems
Japan Session Award Winner
LOZI Inc.
HQ: Nagoya, Aichi CEO: Shigeo Watanabe
Development of logistics solution that utilizes smart barcodes
Europe Session Award Winner
TANGI0 LTD.
HQ: London, United Kingdom CEO: Ming Kong
Development of material that senses human contact without an electronic sensor
Day 5
Fintech
US/Canada Session Award Winner
Beacon Platform K.K.
HQ: New York, United States CEO: Kirat Singh
Financial technology company that delivers a cloud-based, end-to-end development and production platform
Japan Session Award Winner
Loglass Inc.
HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Tomoya Fukawa
Developed the next generation business management cloud "Loglass"
APAC/EU/Middle East Session Award Winner
Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH
HQ: Vienna, Austria CEO: Michael Platzer
Utilizes an AI privacy preserving technology for unlocking and protecting privacy sensitive data
Day 6
Hardtech & Health
Cyclops Medtech Pte. Ltd.
HQ: Bangalore, India CEO: Srinivas Dorasala
Eye-tracking technology for diagnosing and treating neurological and vestibular diseases
Varinos Inc.
HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Yoshiyuki Sakuraba
Clinical genome testing for infertility treatment using next generation sequencer
[ Ecosystem Builder Award ]
Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the most dedicated Champions, people who have devoted themselves to engage with Plug and Play's innovation ecosystem and bring new technologies into their companies.
Mitsui Knowledge Industry
Mr. Yoshiteru Nakao
[ Startup Friendly Award ]
Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. Award winners were selected based on the votes from the selected startups during the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch program.
Day 1 - Brand & Retail
Coca-Cola (Japan) Company
Day 2 - IoT
KYOCERA Corporation
Day 3 - Insurtech
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
Day 4 - Mobility
Tokyo Marine Nichido
Day 5 - Fintech
MUFG
Day 6 - Hardtech & Health
SHIMADZU CORPORATION
The next batch program, Winter/Spring 2021, will kick off in December 2020, which will include their newest program in Osaka, focused on Smart Cities.
About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
Corporate overview
Name Plug and Play Japan KK
Address 〒150-0043 Shibuya Center Place 3F, 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative Phillip Vicent
URL http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
Establishment July 14th, 2017
[ Inquiry regarding this Press Release ]
Plug and Play Japan KK
Main Contact: Fujimoto
TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com