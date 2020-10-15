TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Philip Seiji Vincent, hereinafter Plug and Play Japan) held its six-day Fall Summit 2020 (Demo Day) for their accelerator program on September 28th. 161 international and domestic startups pitched to a total of 4,391 viewers.

The Japan Fall Summit 2020 was the graduation for startups selected for the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch and startups selected for the Winter/Spring 2020 Batch since the previous Demo Day for Winter/Spring 2020 Batch was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the event was conducted online and required real-time startup participation, including Q&A sessions, it was conducted in one day with one theme per day, taking into account all time zones in North America, Asia, and Europe. In addition to startup pitches, there were panel discussions by corporate partners and sessions by special guests. 

At the event, Plug and Play Japan announced 26 awards for startups and corporate partners. Award winners are listed below.

[ EXPO Winner ]

The startups that earned the largest number of votes from the audience received an award.

Day 1

Brand & Retail

North America Session Award Winner

AlikeAudience, Inc.

https://alikeaudience.com

HQ: California, United States CEO: Bosco Lam

Audience Intelligence Platform specialized in consumer behavioral analytics

Japan Session Award Winner

HARTi Inc.

https://harti.tokyo

HQ: Minato, Tokyo CEO: Yuya Yoshida

Producing public spaces such as commercial spaces, medical care facilities, and offices using contemporary art

APAC/EU Session Award Winner

Emotion Research LAB

http://emotionresearchlab.com/

HQ: Valencia, Spain CEO: Maria Pocovi

Analysing more than 100 types of human emotions via pictures or video in real time


Day 2

IoT

North America Session Award Winner

GBatteries Energy Canada Inc.

http://www.gbatteries.com/

HQ: Ottawa, Canada CEO: Kostya Khomutov

Developed an ultra-fast charging of lithium batteries without compromising battery life

Japan Session Award Winner

ACES, Inc.

https://acesinc.co.jp/

HQ: Bunkyo, Tokyo CEO: Koichiro Tamura

Matsuo Lab AI Startup providing behaviour analysis services that utilizes image sensing algorithm

APAC/EU Session Award Winner

Marvelmind Robotics

https://marvelmind.com/

HQ: California, United States CEO: Maxim Tretyakov

Provides precise±2cm indoor positioning and navigation for autonomous robots, drones and humans


Day 3

Insurtech

Shift Technology SAS

http://www.shift-technology.com/

HQ: Paris, France CEO: Jeremy Jawish

Reinventing insurance claims processing and fraud detection with Artificial Intelligence

KUDO, Inc.,

https://kudoway.com

HQ: New York, United States CEO: Fardad Zabetian

Multilingual video conferencing and live events solution for businesses

emol inc.

http://emol.jp/

HQ: Taito, Tokyo CEO: Saori Chikami

Mental improvement program that visualizes the health and wellness of the workplace

IB, Inc.

https://www.hokenbo-ib.com

HQ: Shibuya, Tokyo CEO: Kenta Itoh

Insurance policy management app that aims to eliminate incomplete billings of insurances


Day 4

Mobility

North America Session Award Winner

AutoX Technologies, Inc.

https://autox.ai/

HQ: California, United States CEO: Jianxiong Xiao

Development of autonomous vehicles. Provision of AI drivers that enable to transport anyone,  people or goods, safely and efficiently

APAC Session Award Winner

Relectrify Pty Ltd.

http://relectrify.com

HQ: Melbourne, Australia CEO: Valentin Muenzel

Development of technology to extend the life of battery storage systems

Japan Session Award Winner

LOZI Inc.

http://www.lozi.jp

HQ: Nagoya, Aichi CEO: Shigeo Watanabe

Development of  logistics solution that utilizes smart barcodes

Europe Session Award Winner

TANGI0 LTD.

http://www.tg0.co.uk/

HQ: London, United Kingdom CEO: Ming Kong

Development of  material that senses human contact without an electronic sensor


Day 5

Fintech

US/Canada Session Award Winner

Beacon Platform K.K.

https://www.beacon.io/

HQ: New York, United States  CEO: Kirat Singh

Financial technology company that delivers a cloud-based, end-to-end development and production platform

Japan Session Award Winner

Loglass Inc. 

https://loglass.jp/

HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Tomoya Fukawa

Developed the next generation business management cloud "Loglass"

APAC/EU/Middle East Session Award Winner

Mostly AI Solutions MP GmbH

https://mostly.ai/

HQ: Vienna, Austria CEO: Michael Platzer

Utilizes an AI privacy preserving technology for unlocking and protecting privacy sensitive data


Day 6

Hardtech & Health

Cyclops Medtech Pte. Ltd.

http://www.cyclopsmedtech.com

HQ: Bangalore, India CEO: Srinivas Dorasala

Eye-tracking technology for diagnosing and treating neurological and vestibular diseases

Varinos Inc.

https://www.varinos.com/

HQ: Shinagawa, Tokyo CEO: Yoshiyuki Sakuraba

Clinical genome testing for infertility treatment using next generation sequencer

[ Ecosystem Builder Award ]

Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the most dedicated Champions, people who have devoted themselves to engage with Plug and Play's innovation ecosystem and bring new technologies into their companies.

Mitsui Knowledge Industry

Mr. Yoshiteru Nakao

[ Startup Friendly Award ]

Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. Award winners were selected based on the votes from the selected startups during the Summer/Fall 2020 Batch program.

Day 1 - Brand & Retail

Coca-Cola (Japan) Company

Day 2 - IoT

KYOCERA Corporation

Day 3 - Insurtech

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

Day 4 - Mobility

Tokyo Marine Nichido

Day 5 - Fintech

MUFG

Day 6 - Hardtech & Health

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

The next batch program, Winter/Spring 2021, will kick off in December 2020, which will include their newest program in Osaka, focused on Smart Cities.

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Corporate overview
Name                    Plug and Play Japan KK
Address                〒150-0043 Shibuya Center Place 3F, 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative     Phillip Vicent
URL                      http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
Establishment      July 14th, 2017

[ Inquiry regarding this Press Release ]
Plug and Play Japan KK
Main Contact: Fujimoto
TEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.