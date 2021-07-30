FLORENCE, Ky., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff offers a simple plug-and-play solution to record and manage injection mold data. Using RFID, our new digital tool management system, Connected Mold-ID, provides tool data including details of the tool's history, production cycles, and current status of the individual Mold-ID systems.
The autonomous system optimizes use of the molds while preventing mold failures and reducing unplanned downtime. The inspection intervals are always visible. Users are informed of each tool deployment and can be ready with format changes when needed. All data is stored directly on the tool via the RFID data carrier as well as in the software. The software is accessible through any modern web browser.
"Connected Mold-ID is an extension of standard Mold-ID. It is the handling of the big data collected by a standard Mold-IS system. It allows the user to visual that data and turn it into actionable data," said Wolfgang Kratzenberg. "This is a stand-along tracking system that optimizes the use of what they are already doing."
Human error related to manual management of mold data can lead to interrupted production processes and information gaps. Connected Mold-ID meets the demand for fast process control and simple management. Connected Mold-ID increases the flexibility and efficiency of your production and provides transparency into the process – all factors of intelligent manufacturing and requirements of IIoT.
For more information, visit https://www.balluff.com/en/de/industries-and-solutions/solutions-and-technologies/mold-id/connected-mold-id/
About Balluff Inc.: Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.
Media Contact
Juli Hale, Balluff, 8597272200, juli.hale@balluff.com
SOURCE Balluff