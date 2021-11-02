NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These programs allow referral partners and resellers to offer Plum Voice intelligent virtual agent (IVA) solutions, powered by conversational AI, that create high ROI for their end-users. Partners and resellers benefit from our proven, flexible and secure platform for building scalable, mission-critical communication applications and virtual voice agents.
The Plum Referral+ Program gives partners a recurring revenue stream without the need for development, billing or ongoing support - once partners identify an opportunity and make the handoff to our professional services teams, you can leave the rest to us. Plum Voice Referral+ is perfect for agents, VARS, consultants, and trusted advisors who recommend solutions to their customers.
For larger service providers and carriers, the Plum Reseller+ Program provides the capability to white-label Plum's innovative solutions and directly support your customers on our multi-tenant platform and further grow your revenue. Partners can offer our solutions as a complement to a PBX or UCaaS solution, to a contact center solution, or as a stand alone suite of products.
Plum helps partners deliver secure solutions for all industries, including finance and healthcare. Our robust security portfolio includes PCI-DSS (level 1), HIPAA, SOC2, Visa & Mastercard Verified, and Cyber Essentials certifications to ensure caller data is always secure.
"Our Referral+ and Reseller+ programs make it easy for partners of all sizes to offer Plum's AI-powered customer care solutions to their clients," said John Triano, Plum Voice SVP of Sales and Business Development. "With a generous evergreen commission program for our referral partners and strong discounts off MSRP for our resellers, these programs enable our partners to succeed while offering industry-leading solutions that demonstrate a real return for their clients as well."
For referral or reseller partners, it's easy to get started offering industry-leading IVR, IVA and conversational AI solutions to your customers. Contact Plum today to learn more about which of these programs is right for you and your customers.
About Plum Voice:
Plum Voice offers a programmable, high-availability, and secure cloud environment that brings together a wide range of telecom, AI, and dialog management technologies to power intelligent virtual agent (IVA) digital workforces that meet or exceed security requirements for standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC2. We offer programmable APIs and configurable GUI interfaces that enable the fusion of various best-in-class AI engines for the creation of secure, engaging, and reliable phone applications, modernized IVR systems, dynamic messaging, and intelligent virtual agent (IVA) solutions.
Learn more and sign up to join our partner programs at http://www.plumvoice.com.
Media Contact
Alyx Kaczuwka, Plum Voice, +1 773-295-7793, alyx.kaczuwka@plumgroup.com
John Triano, Plum Voice, 678-376-8462, john.triano@plumgroup.com
SOURCE Plum Voice