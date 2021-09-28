NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plum Voice, the leading communications platform-as-a-service (cPaaS) provider for voice applications, today announces AI Fusion™, a set of platform features facilitating the creation of intelligent virtual agent (IVA) applications that can simultaneously leverage AI resources from Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Nuance.
AI Fusion™ helps developers and companies benefit from the best aspects of various evolving AI resources, minimizes lock-in to any one AI engine, and accelerates the timeframe for deployment of effective AI solutions.
Plum Voice has also augmented its pre-built application templates and modules to leverage AI Fusion™ in virtual agents for consumer finance, healthcare, utilities, education, and other industries. Even legacy virtual agent applications running on the Plum Voice platform can now leverage multiple AI engines in real-time as needed to improve outcomes. Applications are created and augmented via Plum's curated collection of APIs and/or via the Fuse visual builder, a tool that enables low-code/no-code dialog construction and management.
"AI Fusion™ furthers the core mission of Plum Voice, which is to provide a comprehensive, secure, and reliable set of communication building blocks to enable digital transformations of the customer journey," said Matt Ervin, CEO of Plum Voice. "Increasingly those customer journey transformations involve leveraging AI efficiently."
Billions of voice dialogs have already been successfully automated on the Plum Voice platform, and clients on average achieve first call resolution and call containment rates of over 80%. High automation rates are the result not only of advancing AI capabilities but also the tools that Plum Voice provides for application monitoring and iteration.
"Our platform was already providing top notch first call resolution rates, and now AI Fusion™ enables further gains in automation rates and consumer satisfaction," points out Matt Ervin. "Moreover, the AI Fusion™ ecosystem supported by Plum Voice will continue to evolve as the cutting edge of technology progresses. Our clients will benefit from advances in AI on a variety of fronts. The hard work invested to optimize dialog state transitions and business logic remains useful even as the underlying AI resources improve."
About Plum Voice:
Plum Voice offers a high-availability and secure cloud environment that brings together a wide range of telecom, AI, and dialog management technologies to power intelligent virtual agent (IVA) digital workforces that meet or exceed security requirements for standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC2. We offer programmable APIs and configurable GUI interfaces that enable the fusion of various best-in-class AI engines for the creation of secure, engaging, and reliable phone applications, modernized IVR systems, dynamic messaging, and intelligent virtual agent (IVA) solutions.
Learn more and sign up for free access to Plum's platforms at http://www.plumvoice.com.
