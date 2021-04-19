FINDLAY, Ohio, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plumbline Consulting, a leader in solution development for the Microsoft Dynamics platform, today announced that in collaboration with Microsoft, the company launched the Spring Release for the Dynamics SL Overlay to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The overlay adds new, high value features to cloud-based Business Central based on feedback from the Dynamics SL and Business Central user communities. It is available now on Microsoft AppSource and is offered to all Business Central users at no additional cost.
"When we first launched the overlay last fall, we had tremendous feedback from both the Dynamics SL and Business Central user communities. Combining that feedback with what our team already had in the que, resulted in our Spring release and an early Summer release that is now scheduled for June," said Joseph Longo, CEO and President of Plumbline Consulting. "The SL Overlay, which is free to all Business Central users, is the perfect addition to enhance existing Dynamics SL and net new user adoption of the application."
The Fall release of the SL Overlay for Business Central provided functionality that created efficiencies and saved time; the Spring release includes features to find and process your data easier, reduce processing time with new one-step enhancements, customizable graphical interface that provides Dynamics SL-like menus, 10 new SL-based reports, Control Total capability to improve accuracy in Purchase and Sales Invoice data entry, and more. The Spring release overlays user-based favorites from Dynamics SL further enhancing Dynamics 365 Business Central for the benefit of all users. Review the SL Overlay features on Microsoft AppSource here.
For nearly three decades, Plumbline Consulting has transformed Dynamics business solution functionality and delivered ease-of-use add-ons to diverse businesses across the globe. Our team has worked closely with both Microsoft and the partner ecosystem providing add-ons that have enriched their customer's Microsoft Dynamics SL and Dynamics GP solutions resulting in increased efficiency for day-to-day processes. Microsoft is in our DNA.
When Microsoft first moved its solutions to the cloud, the seasoned developers at Plumbline built the first industry solution to sit on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central for Professional Services and project-based businesses. We continue to provide apps that seamlessly enhance capabilities across the entire Microsoft Dynamics 365 portfolio. Plumbline helps organizations gain bottom-line benefits of technology, realizing value of technology investment faster.
