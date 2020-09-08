SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLUNJR, a technology company dedicated to showing homeowners they are handier than they think with their live video-based smartphone app is offering FREE instant plumbing help calls to users on their platform in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Plunjr recently released the newest version of their video plumbing service app that allows users to simply click an "emergency" button and receive FREE step-by-step live video advice from a certified plumber to fix their plumbing issue. For a limited time, there is no cost for the plumbing advice and the service is available 24/7. The newest version of the app is currently available for iOS and is soon to be released for Android.
"The entire purpose of the Plunjr app is to show people that most of the time they have a plumbing problem they don't need to hire a plumber and can fix it themselves. Our certified technicians are fantastic guides that can walk people step by step through the problem and even order parts to be shipped to their homes. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a very real part of day to day life, we thought there is no better way to pitch in and help out than to release an app update that will allow people to get immediate, FREE help with a single click of a button," commented Aaron Gianni, co-founder of Plunjr.
Plunjr is available for download on both the iOS and Android platforms.
About PLUNJR
Plunjr is a video service application that is transforming plumbing repair and saving you money. When you have an issue with your plumbing, schedule a call at any time of the day through the Plunjr app. We'll invite you to a video call while you will be at the convenience of your site. A helpful Plunjr plumber will walk you through the steps to fix your problem in real-time. They can also help you order parts for your project and ship them to your address, or you can choose to pick it up at a local distribution location. Our team will see you through your project, and if you are stuck, then we'll dispatch a local plumber to your house to ensure that the job gets done.
Press and Media Inquiries
Andrew Turner
Co-Founder/VP Of Business Development
Plunjr
P: +1-415-792-2836