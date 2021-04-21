SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in SDN automation and disaggregated networking, today announced that the company has once again been included among the fastest growing companies in North and South America, its second consecutive appearance on the list compiled by the Financial Times and Statista. Pluribus Networks was ranked #330 on the 2021 list, up from #398 last year, as it continued to address a clear market need by enterprises, communication service providers and cloud service providers for open, disaggregated networking solutions that support private and public cloud infrastructure.
"At any time, it is a major accomplishment for a company to maintain healthy year-over-year growth, but especially so during this recent pandemic environment. For Pluribus to be named to the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies rankings in consecutive years is a fantastic achievement for our company," said Kumar Srikantan, Pluribus Networks president and chief executive officer. "This recognition is proof not only of the hard work, dedication and expertise of the Pluribus team, but of the tremendous market potential for high-performance disaggregated networking solutions, as data center operators, driven by 5G, edge compute, AI/ML applications and digital transformation, seek to become more efficient and agile in both single or multi-site private cloud environments. I am very proud of our company and believe our best opportunities are in front of us."
Focused on innovation and growth within North and South America, the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021 appears as a special report on FT.com and will be printed and distributed on April 29th, 2021. The results were achieved by conducting months of research, public calls, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. Companies must be independent and headquartered in one of 20 American countries.
About Pluribus Networks
Pluribus Networks delivers highly scalable, automated and cost-efficient data center network solutions based on the principles of disaggregation and controllerless SDN automation. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™ controllerless SDN software have been purpose built to deliver radically automated networking along with superior economics by leveraging white box switches from Celestica, Dell Technologies, Edgecore and Champion ONE as well as Pluribus' own Freedom™ Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture is optimized to deliver a modern network fabric across data center sites with rich services, automated operations, intrinsic security and no single point of failure. In addition to automating data center networks, Pluribus also offers solutions for Network Packet Broker, Layer 1 Lab Automation and Metro Ethernet Cloud Services. Pluribus is deployed by more than 350 customers, including more than 90 tier one mobile network operators, in mission critical networks around the globe. Visit Pluribus Networks to learn more.
