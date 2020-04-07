RESTON, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract! This five year contract with a five year option period allows Government-wide access to Plus3 IT's expertise under the Information Technology Professional Services Special Item Number (SIN) code. Services included are: Cloud services; Cognitive computing; Conversion and implementation support; Database planning and design; Internet of Things (IoT); IT project management; Migration services; Network services; Programming; Resources and facilities management; and Systems analysis, design, and implementation.
"Plus3 IT is excited to offer customers a streamlined way to access our services through the MAS contract. We look forward to winning work and expanding our contract portfolio via the GSA MAS. This contract is a critical step in our company growth." said Jeanine Callahan, Plus3 IT VP, Corporate Operations.
MAS is a crucial part of GSA's modernization efforts and simplifies the buying and selling experience for customers and acquisition professionals. For more information about GSA MAS contracts and how to buy through GSA, visit How to Buy Through GSA.
Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, VA. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, and cloud enabled data analytics. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.
Visit our website: https://www.plus3it.com
Follow Plus3 IT Systems news on LinkedIn, Facebook, and @Plus3IT on Twitter.
For GSA MAS Contract inquiries: Contracts@plus3it.com
For general inquiries: Contact@plus3it.com