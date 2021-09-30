Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLUSnxt, leading Electronic Discovery Services and Solutions Provider, today announced it has become a RelativityOne Services Partner as a result of the company's demonstrated success and expertise helping customers migrate to, implement and use Relativity's SaaS solutions to realize their desired business outcomes.
PLUSnxt's team of experts help clients get the most value from the premier all-in-one cloud solution, by utilizing the full suite of RelativityOne tools such as Legal Hold, Relativity Collect, Advanced Analytics and Case Dynamics as well as PLUSnxt's custom applications that help streamline, automate and better manage clients' data and workflows. In addition to licensing RelativityOne to clients, PLUSnxt now offers Partner of Record services for clients that have licensed directly from Relativity.
The PLUSnxt team works with every client to truly understand the end goal of the project and designs the most suitable workflow for that matter. Using Relativity Collect combined with the PLUSnxt custom applications, the team can collect Office 365 data, process, and load to early case assessment, perform advanced culling and provide first sets of data for review in hours, not days. Read the Relativity case study, "PLUSnxt Uses RelativityOne to Streamline Processes and Reduce Data Volume by 77%" here to see how this is accomplished.
The RelativityOne Services Partner Program is a designation awarded to Relativity partners that provide services to clients that have their own RelativityOne subscription. As a RelativityOne Services Partner, PLUSnxt helps clients accelerate results and maximize the value of their subscription. Working with a RelativityOne Services Partner helps clients drive adoption, accelerate time to value, improve outcomes and enhance user experience with RelativityOne. Clients of PLUSnxt are also able to leverage proprietary solutions, workflows and scripts developed on top of RelativityOne – like PLUSnxt's Domain Analyzer.
"Our goal to be fully committed to RelativityOne has encouraged and driven our team to become a Relativity Services Partner," commented Gary Bendel, President & COO at PLUSnxt. "Whether we license RelativityOne to a client or they license directly from Relativity, we want to be an extension of their legal team and provide best-in-class service for the RelativityOne product. Our continued partnership with Relativity is a key aspect to driving our business and to the ability to offer our clients the best solutions and support services."
"We are happy to welcome PLUSnxt as a RelativityOne Services Partner," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "As a RelativityOne Services Partner, the PLUSnxt team will be able to provide clients who subscribe to RelativityOne themselves with even more value. Bringing in a partner such as PLUSnxt enables organizations to extend their litigation team and leverage the partner's experts and experience. We look forward to a long partnership with PLUSnxt and helping our shared clients be successful with RelativityOne."
About PLUSnxt
PLUSnxt ("PLUS") is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUS is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUS combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. PLUS is a RelativityOne partner, and the company is based in Los Angeles. Discover more at http://www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
Media Contact
Sophia Aragon, PLUSnxt LLC, +1 5623388288, saragon@plusnxt.com
SOURCE PLUSnxt LLC