LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, today announced at Relativity Fest that it has become a RelativityOne Silver Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users.
Securing the RelativityOne Silver Certification elevates PLUSnxt's services to the next level by combining PLUSnxt's electronic discovery consulting expertise with the power of RelativityOne's secure end-to-end product. The combination enables PLUSnxt to provide even more value and better results so that clients achieve faster reviews and reduced electronic discovery costs. The powerful suite of RelativityOne technologies include Legal Hold, Collect, Processing, advanced Analytics, Review, Case Dynamics and transcripts application, all operated in the cloud enabling added security and scalability.
PLUSnxt provides a full suite of customized electronic discovery consulting services delivered by a collaborative team of litigation support experts using the latest available technology and customized workflow models. PLUSnxt's Domain Analyzer application, available in the Relativity App Hub, created to improve and enhance the early case assessment process in Relativity, helps clients identify, analyze and filter their document set even faster and more efficiently.
"We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment and drive that helped qualify us to reach Silver Partner status at a rapid pace," said Tony Ramsey, CEO, PLUSnxt. "This is a significant step in demonstrating our ongoing commitment to RelativityOne and improving the level of service excellence for our clients."
The RelativityOne Silver level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, and staff training and certifications. These partners are also proven innovators, with at least one custom application available in the Relativity App Hub. Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.
"We are excited for the PLUSnxt team for reaching the RelativityOne Silver level," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "It has been impressive to see how quickly they were able to reach this level of certification. It demonstrates their strong commitment to RelativityOne and will enable them to provide their clients with an outstanding level of support and access to the most powerful and secure cloud-based e-discovery experience. We look forward to working with the team and watching what they do next."
PLUSnxt is participating in the 12th annual Relativity Fest, a virtual event taking place from October 4-6, 2021. Register for the free event here.
