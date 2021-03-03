RALEIGH, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TWAIN Working Group (TWG), a not-for-profit organization designed to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices, today announced that Plustek Inc. has joined the Group as an Associate member. Plustek Inc. designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of imaging scanners along with intelligent process automation and data extraction solutions. Plustek's engagement with the TWAIN Working Group as an Associate Member will further strengthen the development efforts of the TWAIN Classic and TWAIN Direct open source initiatives for communication between scanners and software applications, which will in turn provide the most up-to-date TWAIN functionality for Plustek integrators and end users.
TWAIN Direct is the first zero-footprint, mobile-ready version of TWAIN's royalty-free open standard protocol. It expedites development of applications accessing scanners, without requiring vendor-specific drivers. TWAIN Direct supports direct communication between desktop or mobile applications and scanning devices and addresses the need for something simple and direct to streamline application development while delivering a feature-rich user experience.
"Plustek has continued to utilize the TWAIN protocol along with our full line of scanner drivers to deliver exceptional imaging devices. We are avid to be part of the association as TWAIN Direct is one of the initiatives and a great leap forward in creating a standardized open protocol in the market for scanning devices whether tethering locally or via the web," says Karen Ku, CEO of Plustek Inc. "We fully believe that Plustek's engagement with TWAIN Working Group will make it even easier for integrators and end-users to utilize the standard with greater efficiency and ensure image scanning device interoperability."
"We are excited to have Plustek joining the TWAIN Working Group as an Associate Member. Their technical experience and market insight will assist the TWAIN Working Group in furthering the development of our Classic TWAIN and TWAIN Direct image acquisition technologies", said Joseph Odore, TWAIN Chair and Product Manager Document and Imaging, Office Products Business Unit of Panasonic Corporation.
About Plustek Inc.
Plustek Inc., founded in 1986, has become the global imaging solution provider that designs, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of imaging scanners for consumers and prosumers. Our intelligent process automation technologies help shape organizations to grow their businesses. We redefine user experience with data extraction technologies unleashing the data insights for people wherever they might be. Plustek Inc.
About The TWAIN Working Group
The TWAIN Working Group, established in 1992, is a not-for-profit association of industry leaders who have gathered to create a standard that benefits the imaging industry as a whole. TWAIN's purpose is to provide and foster a universal public standard which links applications and image acquisition devices. The ongoing mission of this organization is to continue to enhance the standard to accommodate future technologies. TWAIN generates multiple opportunities for application developers and users to access information and broaden the standard; through a developer's forum, main website and online self-certification process. Current members of the TWAIN Working Group include Plustek Inc., P3iD Technologies, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, ExactCODE GmbH, Fujitsu Computer Products of America Inc., InoTec GmbH Organisationssyteme, Kodak Alaris, Atalasoft, Microtek, Inc., Dynamsoft, Epson America, Inc., LEAD Technologies, PDF Association, and Hewlett Packard. More information about the TWAIN API and imaging standard can be obtained at twain.org and twaindirect.org.
