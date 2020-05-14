ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International project management consulting firm PMAlliance, known for helping Fortune 1000 companies improve the execution of their mission-critical initiatives, today announced its popular Duration-Driven™ Fundamentals e-learning course, normally $495, will be available at no cost through June 19, 2020.
PMAlliance understands the hardships and struggles the current COVID-19 environment is causing for businesses. With more employees, contractors, and suppliers working remotely than ever before, companies are experiencing increased challenges delivering projects successfully.
In research conducted by PMAlliance, companies that provided team members with project management training were 2.5 times more likely to report projects being on time and/or within budget than organizations without adequate education. "PMAlliance wants to empower professionals with knowledge and skills that can help improve their chances of project success, and we hope that offering our Duration-Driven Fundamentals online learning course will help companies and project teams execute their projects more efficiently during this difficult time," said PMAlliance president and founding partner Kevin Berry.
In addition, the online class can be a valuable way for displaced employees to enhance their skills, qualifying them for a wider variety of career opportunities and potential job openings as the economy enters the recovery phase.
Originally developed as a two-day, classroom-style curriculum, the online Duration-Driven Fundamentals course enables participants to complete the instruction at their own pace. The class teaches students how to:
- Clearly define a project's scope and objectives
- Develop an initial project plan
- Recognize typical project challenges
- Develop network diagrams
- Perform schedule calculations
- Compress project plans to meet deadline dates
- Update project plans to reflect real-time progress
- Effectively control a project through to completion
PMAlliance is an approved Registered Education Provider (REP) through the Project Management Institute (PMI), and students completing the online Duration-Driven Fundamentals course will receive 16 professional development units (PDUs). For project professionals seeking certification, as well as those needing credits to be recertified, PMAlliance's e-learning instruction is a great way to earn educational PDUs toward that certification.
To sign up for the FREE course offering, visit the Duration-Driven™ Fundamentals online course page or go to: http://durationdriven.com/FREECOURSE
About PMAlliance
PMAlliance is a project management consulting and training company headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Chicago, Peoria, Dallas, Los Angeles, Charlotte and the UK. Through its highly experienced, certified facilitators and professionals (PMP®), and with its proven Duration-Driven™ Project Management methodology, PMAlliance enables clients around the world to complete their most important projects—on time, on budget, and to the intended level of quality.