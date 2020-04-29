PMCF Advises Imperial Marketing in a recapitalization with Banyan Technologies Group

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&M Corporate Finance ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Imperial Marking ("Imperial") in a recapitalization transaction with Banyan Technologies Group ("Banyan").
Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Imperial Marketing is an outcome-driven marketing solutions provider of promotional and branded products, rewards and recognition programs, e-commerce platforms, and sales and training programs. With deep expertise in automotive aftermarket focused technology solutions, business analytics, custom programs, and a nationwide cadre of professional field sales consultants, Imperial serves as a critical and integrated partner to its client base.
Imperial was founded in 1984 and has developed a reputation as a leading sales and marketing organization with exceptional client service. Imperial has been owned by Mike Hefner and Joe Lilla since 2014 and was seeking a partner to help capitalize on the currently available growth opportunities.
Banyan Technologies Group, based out of Dallas, Texas, was founded by experienced C-suite operators and is focused exclusively on the automotive OEM, franchised dealerships, and automotive aftermarket industries. Banyan partners with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and corporate carve-outs. The firm is committed to creating long-term shareholder value by delivering superior operating and financial performance. Through close partnerships with its portfolio companies and industry-leading management teams, Banyan provides the strategic, operational, and financial support needed to achieve these goals.
Mike Hefner, President and Co-owner of Imperial, commented: "I'm proud of what Joe and I accomplished over the past decade as colleagues and business owners. Our goal has always been to grow and expand our company, and the partnership with Banyan will allow us to expand our service offerings while still providing the best results for our clients. We are excited for the continued success of Imperial with Banyan as our partner."
PMCF's Business & Technology Services Group served as the exclusive financial advisor/investment banker to Imperial Marketing in the recapitalization. Joe Lilla, COO and Co-owner of Imperial, said, "Matt Jamison (Managing Director) and his team were with us every step of the way through a complex transaction process, providing us with senior level attention and unique solutions. Without their expertise and determination, this transaction would not have been possible."
PMCF is a leading middle market investment bank providing M&A advisory services to privately-held, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF's service offering includes sale advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory (including sale planning). The firm has significant industry expertise, and dedicated professionals focused on Plastics & Packaging, Diversified Industrials, Business & Technology Services, Automotive & Transportation, Distribution, Aerospace & Defense, Medical Technology, and Consumer & Retail industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, Detroit, and Denver, and internationally through its CFI partner firms. PMCF is also an affiliate of Plante Moran, one of the nation's largest professional services firms. For more information on PMCF's advisory services, recent transactions, and industry-specific publications, visit pmcf.com.
