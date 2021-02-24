NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, announced the release of its first app, Pod Digital Media, featuring shows hosted by Black, Hispanic, Asian and other podcasters of color. Furthering PDM's mission to promote and drive revenue for multicultural podcasts and connect them to blue-chip advertisers, podcasters may now access listenership rate, demographics, when and from where they are listening.
"We're excited to champion the first, only and largest platform for advertisers that want to directly engage the buying power of multicultural podcast listeners," says Gary Coichy, CEO and head of partnerships, for Pod Digital Media. "Anyone can discover a new podcast, find Black voices to support and discover the full power and range of multicultural podcasters and audiences and their interests."
For advertisers and podcasters alike, PDM delivers information about a show's audience including time spent listening, where listeners dropped off, in addition to their location, time zone, gender, and more. These metrics also feed into programmatic ads advertisers may run via pre-rolls and takeovers in the app, offering podcasters more ways to earn revenue and advertisers with valuable creative space.
The PDM Virtual Recording Studio offers a suite of tools to allow new and experienced podcasters to produce shows from their mobile phone. Podcasters may record, edit, import content from their phone, an RSS feed, Dropbox or Google Drive account. Each episode may be broken up into Segments for easy editing and an Auto Segments feature uses AI to automatically create 15-minute segments for faster editing. Podcasters may download their show to their phone or cloud or host the show on PDM's servers for free.
More than 400 multicultural podcasts will appear in the app by spring 2021, including PDM exclusive shows: "Head in the Game," by writer Rob Hill, Sr; "C'Mon Son," featuring "Yo! MTV Raps'" legend Ed Lover; "Switch, Pivot or Quit," hosted by Ahyiana Angel; Takeo Spike's "Behind the Mask;" and "Ebro in the Morning" with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez.
Download the Pod Digital Media app today to browse more than a dozen categories of podcasts from multicultural hosts including sports, health & wellness, news and more. Pod Digital Media is available now for iOS in Apple's App Store.
ABOUT POD DIGITAL MEDIA
Pod Digital Media (PDM), based in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network and certified minority-owned small business. PDM exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal and special investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, reaching primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments, to place ads on their shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.
