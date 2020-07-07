AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility owners now have the Microsoft Surface Go alternative to custom-built, single-use conference room schedulers and controllers, signage, wayfinding, and check-in kiosks. PoE Texas in partnership with BOX IT Design and Teknikos have developed hardware and software products for the Surface Go that deliver the full range of corporate services.
Why Surface Go?
Sure, there are dozens, maybe hundreds, of Windows-based devices for every imaginable business application. You can have one for conference room scheduling, another for wayfinding, another for signage, and still another for checking in visitors. You can find a purpose-built Windows device for nearly anything. But what happens to those devices when technology or business needs change? You have an expensive Windows-based paperweight. Or, you can sell it for pennies on the dollar in a secondary market to pay full price on the next one-trick pony.
A tablet computer, on the other hand, like the Surface Go, is convergent technology. With purpose-built hardware and software accessories from PoE Texas, BOX IT Design, and Teknikos, the omni-tasking Surface Go can deploy and redeploy for almost any business application - from a personal computing device to a wayfinding sign. You own an asset you can leverage to fit your business needs, not an expense you have to pay to dispose of after a year of use.
PoE Texas, BOX IT Design, and Teknikos have teamed up with distribution expert Synnex to design and distribute fully kitted solutions for the Surface Go that integrate seamlessly with your business infrastructure and network. Select your application, and Synnex will kit and deliver a pre-configured solution. Simple, affordable, and scalable.
Why Power Over Ethernet?
What has stopped you in the past from choosing the Surface Go for corporate services? Power and data. The Surface Go is not inherently built to charge and communicate over wired data from building infrastructure. The PoE Texas patent pending PoE to USB Type C converters seamlessly convert the TCP/IP data and Power Over Ethernet into USB format with USB Type C Power Delivery for the Surface Go. There's no app to install, no additional devices to manage. The GAT-USBC-PD charges the Surface Go while managing the wired data all over one ethernet cable. Wireless data and outlet not required.
How to Find It?
About PoE Texas
PoE Texas offers Power over Ethernet and low voltage solutions around the world. For more information, visit PoETexas.com or join our bi-weekly Live Stream: Converge PoE on YouTube or Facebook.
