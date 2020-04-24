AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PoE Texas announces the launch of a new line of 24 port switches and midspan injectors for building infrastructure systems and security that give a new perspective on Power Over Ethernet.
What Do They Do for Me?
GBT-24-M: You want the cost savings and energy efficiency of PoE automated lighting, blinds, and workplace design, but you can't stomach the prohibitive cost of the switches you need to get the 60 watt+ PoE. Say no more. The GBT-24-M makes 24 ports of high-powered, high density 4 Pair Power Over Ethernet affordable. Designed for the digital workplace, the GBT-24-M empowers you to select the network switch you want with the PoE you need. When kitted with the PoE Texas 3,000 watt rectifier (PS-53v3000w) with 100% redundant hot swappable power rectifiers and battery charging for Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS), you have a full Layer 1 managed system ideal for building infrastructure. Most importantly at less than $85 per port you save almost 50% off industry standard.
AT-24: Do you just need PoE+ power? The AT-24 offers 24 ports of IEEE 802.3at PoE that you can add to any PoE or non-PoE switch to upgrade your system without having to tear out the network infrastructure you know works for you. Kitted with our power supplies you can add 24 ports of PoE for less than $15 per port. Add conference ready VOIP phones, PTZ cameras, dual radio wifi access points, or PoE powered tablets like the Surface Go or iPad Pro with just one piece of equipment and no network changes.
GPOE-24B: Cost conscious and confident in only connecting PoE powered devices like Wifi access points or Wireless Internet Service equipment? Now you can have 24 ports of 30 watt passive Mode B PoE with our power supplies to add to any switch or PoE switch you want for less than $14 per port.
Wait! You know you need a switch. Well . . . PoE Texas now has a infrastructure ready Power Over Ethernet switch.
GPOES-24-2-55v390w: Tired of figuring out how to log into and configure managed switches and console-based programming just to set up security cameras or PTZ cameras? You don't need QoS or tunneling, or tachyon particle streams. Break free of the complexity and hassle of blank-faced, managed PoE switches. The GPOES-24-2-55v390w provides IEEE 802.3at (PoE+) you can manage with a bright, easy to understand LCD screen on the front of the device. With a few button clicks you can manage your power and basic network settings you really need.
