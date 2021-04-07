ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuTEQ Solutions announced that Point Broadband recently deployed GOCare Connect to consolidate all customer communication channels including SMS, chat, social media, and phone.
"GOCare Connect represents a fundamental change to how we deliver service," stated Weldon Feightner, COO of Point Broadband. "The Covid pandemic and remote-working requirements of 2020 emphasized our need to operate differently. GOCare Connect empowers our customers to define the interaction over the channel of their choosing – on each interaction – chat, social media, SMS, email, or phone. GOCare Connect also delivers real-time analytics on our performance and customer satisfaction over each of these channels."
GOCare Connect aggregates all communications channels to a single agent screen. The UCaaS offering is quickly and deeply integrated into client back-office systems to provide synergies across teams and geographic regions – regardless of the underlying back-office systems.
"GOCare Connect simplifies the frontline agent's life AND happier agents deliver a better experience for the customer," stated Rick Perkins, Chief Technology Officer of NuTEQ Solutions. "Our clients also sought real-time analytics to drive continuous improvement. Aggregating these capabilities to a single platform and delivering them affordably makes GOCare Connect a very compelling solution."
The broadband industry is experiencing considerable consolidation recently. Clients operating multiple vendor back-office systems can accelerate synergies by deploying GOCare Connect to provide all agents a single interface very quickly. The single interface allows any agent, in any location, to address a subscriber inquiry without learning multiple back-office systems.
NuTEQ Solutions provides subscriber management and retention solutions to the broadband and utility industries. GOCare delivers new revenues, reduces operating costs, and improves customer the customer experience for clients. NuTEQ is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
Point Broadband, headquartered in West Point, Ga., has a history of providing innovative communication solutions to its customers. Point Broadband's vision is to simply improve lives with fiber technology. The Company's mission is to deliver a superior broadband solution to consumers and businesses in smaller city USA and rural America with an extreme focus on providing great customer service and being very engaged in the communities served. Point Broadband currently operates in nine states and continues to expand its footprint bringing fiber-based broadband to the areas that need it the most.
