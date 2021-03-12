SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SK Kang, CEO of Point Mobile, was appointed as president of the Korea Venture Business Association (KOVA) on February 25th in its regular general assembly. KOVA was established back in 1995 as an effort to build a favorable system and infrastructure for the growth of venture businesses in Korea, and now represents around 30,000 businesses. It runs a variety of programs that support businesses and actively communicates with the government to induce venture-friendly policies including investments. The association has been one of the main forces of the nation's innovation and economic growth.

Upon the start of his leadership, the new president Kang promised he would contribute to making Korea the world's best market for venture businesses and entrepreneurship. "My goal as the new president aligns with the hard work of my formers' footsteps", said Kang, stressing more on the role of private businesses than on the public ones.

