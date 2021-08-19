SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Mobile, one of the fastest growing manufacturers of rugged mobile computers headquartered in South Korea, today announced that it has joined Wi-Fi Alliance®, a global non-profit organization devoted to worldwide Wi-Fi® adoption and evolution, ensuring seamless connectivity by developing technologies, requirements, and test programs for Wi-Fi.

As a member of Wi-Fi Alliance, Point Mobile directly benefits from the organization's knowledge and experience, while also actively contributing to shape the Wi-Fi industry's future.

"We are excited to take this step toward certifying our wireless-enabled devices to be compliant and compatible with Wi-Fi Alliance, and we are committed to adapting to new Wi-Fi standards for interoperability and enhanced user experience," said SK Kang, CEO & Founder of Point Mobile.

Media Contact

Max Nebel, Point Mobile Co., Ltd, +82 7070902679, max.nebel@pointmobile.com

Derek Lee, Point Mobile Co., Ltd., +82 70 7090 2691, derek.lee@pointmobile.com

SOURCE Point Mobile Co., Ltd

