DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Poland data center market report.
Poland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2020−2026. Poland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 48 existing data centers and 5 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities including Warsaw and other cities.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Rapid investment in technology and network connectivity, favorable government support, a growing OTT and gaming market, GDPR implementation, and new cloud region announcements by hyperscale operators will be strong drivers for the Poland data center industry in coming years.
- Warsaw is the primary data center hub in Poland, hosting 50% of the existing third-party data centers in the region, and contributing to over 65% of the existing power capacity in the country.
- Local colocation operators such as Atman, Netia, Equinix, 3S, T-Mobile, Polcom, and Beyond.pl dominate the Poland market. However, global operators have entered the market in the last few years. For instance, Vantage Data Centers, and Data4 group are entering the market with the development of hyperscale data centers.
- Poland has several free trade zones in Warsaw, Katowice, Wroclaw, and Poznan, which provide multiple benefits to investors, such as exemption of corporate tax up to 50 years, full exemption of import and export tax, and support with the local labor recruitment.
- Poland is working toward a New Energy Plan to increase the share of renewable energy source by at least 23% to the final consumption by 2030. The plan also aims to reduce the share of coal energy to 56% and decrease greenhouse emissions by 30% in 2030.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue |2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 48
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 4 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems, tier standard, and geography
- Key Market Participants – List of 6 IT infrastructure providers, 6 construction service providers, 8 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors
Poland Data Center Market – Segmentation
- In Poland, most data centers are designed for air-based cooling technique. The growing construction of data centers expects to be a major factor for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
- Greenfield data center construction dominates the Poland market, and it is also witnessed the development of on-premises modular data center construction. The rapid growth and the development of data center projects will provide opportunities for new players to enter the Poland market.
- Increase in awareness toward switchgears in rerouting the tremendous quantity of power successfully in the data center environment will increase switchgears adoption.
- In 2020, Google invested in the development of the cloud region in Warsaw, Poland, which will be built, according to Tier IV standards.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
Poland Data Center Market – Dynamics
In Poland, private and public companies participate in IoT developments to generate job opportunities and new revenue streams. However, the demand for data center services in Poland has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic with heightened access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments in March 2020. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment is leading to a substantial increase in data generation, thereby increasing investments in data centers. Poland is another emerging center for smart city development in the European market, with several smart city projects being developed. For instance, the critical tasks. For instance, Atman partnered with Vertiv to launch IT testing laboratory in its Warsaw data center; it will examine the performance impact of IT infrastructure.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers
- 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment
- Increase in Digital Economy in Poland
Poland Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AODC
- PORR GROUP
- TECHKO
- STRABAG
- Qumak
- WARBUD
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Equinix
- Beyond.pl
- Vantage Data Centers
- DATA4
- EXEA Data Center
- Atman
- Netia
- 3S Group
- Artnet
