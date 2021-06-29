REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris PSA today announced it has launched Polaris PSA on Salesforce AppExchange. Polaris is one of the world's first self-driving Professional Services Automation that automatically harvests data from users and systems to analyze data in real-time and deliver live recommendations on the best choices. The modern, mobile, secure, and scalable platform allows businesses to manage projects, improve resource utilization, maximize revenues and streamline the overall professional services workflows to drive increased efficiency and profitability.
Built on the Salesforce platform, Polaris PSA is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000B4ZEgEAN
Polaris PSA does all the heavy-lifting analysis to provide recommendations for proactive decision making. It automatically harvests data from users and systems to deliver real-time visibility into the organization's work. It generates insights that lead to agile responses, and rapidly getting and keeping resources, projects, and finances on-track and optimized.
Polaris PSA empowers businesses to uncover revenue and profit opportunities:
- SmartBudget makes it easy to optimize professional services revenue and pricing by accounting for all relevant metrics including true resource costs, utilization, margins & more.
- SmartMatch, an intelligent resource recommendation engine, provides the closest resource option based on the criteria, and ensures the right resources are allocated to the right projects.
- SmartBeats and Project Pulse provide real-time insights into the status of projects and tasks, with ongoing updates to work completed, work to be done, and estimated completion, instead of relying on out-of-date weekly timesheets.
- Collaborative Resourcing Workflow enables conversations between project and resource managers around the right resources for projects.
- Skills Cloud provides tracking and smart display of skills, certifications and expertise levels for each resource as needed by your services firm.
- Bill Plan Engine and Multidimensional Rate Card provides versatile bill plan modeling to accommodate various client/project billing and invoicing needs – fixed-bid, time & materials, flat or any combination.
- Client and practice management enables centralized management of all projects associated with a practice in real-time and manages delivery in-the-now.
- Project, Resource and Financial Governance standardizes projects, resources, billing, and other processes across your services business for a consistent view.
- Mobile, Enterprise-Grade, Cloud Platform is secure, global, configurable and scalable to support millions of users.
- Plug-and-Play offers smooth integration so you can share projects, resources, time, costs and billing information with your ecosystem – whatever that may be.
"We created Polaris PSA to help firms with accurate, real-time data to make better decisions, based on a holistic view of their total business across practices, clients, resources, projects and roles," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-founder and co-CEO of Replicon. "The integration allows customers to harness the power of both Polaris and Salesforce's capabilities as a single system while driving productivity and profitability."
"Polaris PSA is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing real-time visibility into an organization's work." said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
About Polaris:
Polaris, the world's first Self-driving PSA, has created a new category for Professional Services Automation. For the first time, leaders get intelligent help with decision making as Polaris does the heavy lifting, analyzes real-time data, and delivers live recommendations on the best possible choices for them to decide from. Polaris is created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including PwC, SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, visit PolarisPSA.com
