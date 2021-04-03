PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investment Citizenship is not a new trend on the horizon, anymore. But it's worth investigating when the citizenships come for BTC. As the popularity of cryptocurrency soars, global economies, today, stand polarized on their crypto-standing. Some countries, foreseeing profitable prospects, are set to seize the opportunity and capitalize on their pro-crypto status to invite investors.
Raj Chowdhury, HashCash Chief, and a crypto-investor explains the scenario, "After the central bank of India, RBI prohibited crypto-trade in 2018, some exchanges moved bases to crypto-friendly countries such as Australia, Malta, and Singapore, while others faced closure."
Vanuatu, an island country of the South Pacific Ocean, is the only country and the first in the league to accept BTC payments in exchange for citizenship; offering one of the fastest investment migration programs in the world. What makes it even more attractive for immigrant crypto investors is the government's offer of a Vanuatu passport valid for five years. Interestingly, Antigua and Barbuda aren't far behind in the designs of their own crypto-passport.
"It is important to note in this context, that Vanuatu is an emerging economy with 80% of its population engaged in agriculture," observes Chowdhury.
Malta, on the other hand, has been a 'developed' economy since the 1990s. The government of Malta has adopted a progressive approach to cryptocurrency, positioning itself, a global leader with regards to crypto regulations. Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender in Malta, however, the government recognizes cryptocurrency as "a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value."
Malta is yet another country offering Citizenship by Investment. Even though day traders are required to pay 35% Business Income Tax, all transactions that aren't a part of trading are exempted from taxation.
"The Maltese government legalized cryptocurrency exchanges in 2018 introducing momentous legislation that structured a novel regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. They also addressed AML/CFT concerns," he continues, " The same year one of the largest economies of the world closed their doors to cryptocurrency".
Singapore ranks high among countries and is a hub of crypto-activities due to its support for a zero capital gains policy on cryptocurrency income. The country has been well known for its easy tax regime and continued efforts in bringing in tax regulations to favor foreign investors.
"Nations of varying economic strengths are looking to attract foreign crypto investors with lucrative offers and relaxed policies. These economies, riding the cryptocurrency wave, seek to strengthen their economic position before others catch up," Chowdhury concludes.
The crypto carpet has had people divided into supporters and naysayers. While some turn away from cryptocurrency, others are nosediving in. As it would eventually turn out, some nation's loss may turn out to be another's gain. At this critical juncture, the standing of every economy with regard to cryptocurrency will turn out to be a landmark decision in view of the future.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest