RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edsby®, a multi award-winning, next generation K– 12 learning management system (LMS), today released results of a new, recent "Grade Your LMS" poll. The research effort sought to better understand educators' opinions about how well their current LMS platforms serve them. Satisfaction ratings indicate that educators expect more from conventional LMS platforms.
Key poll findings include:
- While 85 percent of respondents reported their district has a single, official LMS platform, more than one-third (36 percent) said they're unsatisfied or unsure about how well their current platform meets their needs.
- No single capability of conventional K–12 LMS platforms received a "most satisfied" rating above 33 percent among poll respondents.
- Of all capabilities, parent engagement received the highest "most satisfied" rating. It's one of the bright spots for LMS platforms over the last two years as families became more involved in their students' coursework.
"As schools and districts plan for a mix of remote and in-person learning this fall, it's important that educators know and trust their LMS platforms," said John Myers, Edsby CEO. "A strong LMS platform makes all the difference. We're honored that Edsby users who took the poll indicated a satisfaction rating that is 22 percentage points higher than users of other systems."
Conducted during May 2021 by Edsby and C. Blohm & Associates (CB&A), the poll includes insights from education professionals, administrators, technology directors, principals and teachers. Respondents were asked to grade their LMS platforms on seven key capabilities, with 1 being least satisfied and 5 being most satisfied. Poll respondents named Canvas, Schoology, Google Classroom, Desire2Learn, Blackboard, Edsby and others as their district's LMS of record.
