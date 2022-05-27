SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced fourth quarter results for the period ended April 2, 2022.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 include:
  • On March 28, 2022, Poly announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), a leading global provider of workplace solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt.





  • GAAP revenues for fiscal Q4 were $421M, a 12% year-over-year decline driven primarily by supply chain constraints impacting all product categories. Voice revenue grew 13% year over year but was offset by declines in Headsets and Video of -17% and -11%, respectively. Services revenue declined 20% from the prior year quarter.





  • For full fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP revenues declined -3% driven primarily by supply chain constraints. Video revenue of $485M was up 14% and Voice revenue of $247M was up 12% from the prior year. This was offset by Headset and Services revenues of $723M and $230M, which were down 12% and 15%, respectively, from the prior year.





  • Geographically for fiscal Q4, Americas revenue of $214M was down 8%, EMEA revenue of $144M was down 16%, and APAC revenue of $64M was down 14% from the prior year. For full-year fiscal 2022, Americas revenue of $890M was up 2%, EMEA revenue of $516M was down 11%, and APAC revenue of $279M was down 5% from the prior year.





  • Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP gross margins of 43.9% were down 450bps from the prior year quarter. For the full year of fiscal 2022, gross margins declined 440bps, to 45.1%. The fiscal Q4 and full year gross margin declines were driven primarily by increased logistics costs and spot market purchases associated with global supply chain disruptions.





  • Poly continues to expand its portfolio of smart devices with the introduction of the Poly Studio R30 video bar, the Poly Sync 10 speakerphone, and enhancements to the Poly Lens platform. These solutions, combined with Poly DirectorAI smart camera technology, help employees look and sound their best, while employers can maintain focus on delivering meeting equity for hybrid and office workers alike.

 

($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY21



YTD FY22

YTD FY21

GAAP Revenue

$421

$476



$1,681

$1,728

GAAP Gross Margin

39.6  %

44.7  %



40.8  %

44.9  %

GAAP Operating (Loss) Income

($17)

$34



($32)

$13

GAAP Diluted EPS

($0.72)

$0.25



$0.41

($1.40)

Cash Flow from Operations

($8)

$74



($8)

$145













Non-GAAP Revenue

$422

$478



$1,685

$1,742

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

43.9  %

48.4%



45.1  %

49.5%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$35

$76



$178

$262

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.50

$1.23



$2.44

$3.99

Adjusted EBITDA

$43

$86



$214

$302





1

For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics, refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures sections below.

Business Outlook and Conference Call

In light of the pending merger of Poly with HP, Inc., Poly will not provide fiscal 2023 guidance and will not hold a conference call to discuss these results.

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mike Iburg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(831) 458-7533

MEDIA CONTACT:

Edie Kissko

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(213) 369-3719

 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







April 2,



April 3,



April 2,



April 3,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Net revenues



















   Net product revenues



$            369,178



$            410,980



$         1,455,785



$         1,470,826



   Net services revenues



52,204



65,253



225,359



256,781



     Total net revenues



421,382



476,233



1,681,144



1,727,607



Cost of revenues



















   Cost of product revenues



235,151



240,811



917,511



863,529



   Cost of service revenues



19,206



22,606



77,540



87,527



     Total cost of revenues



254,357



263,417



995,051



951,056



Gross profit



167,025



212,816



686,093



776,551



   % of total net revenues



39.6 %



44.7 %



40.8 %



44.9 %



Operating expenses



















   Research, development, and engineering



47,463



52,963



183,553



209,290



   Selling, general, and administrative



135,422



126,487



499,839



488,378



   Loss, net from litigation settlements









17,561



   Restructuring and other related charges



960



(773)



34,937



48,704



     Total operating expenses



183,845



178,677



718,329



763,933



Operating (loss) income



(16,820)



34,139



(32,236)



12,618



   % of total net revenues



(4.0) %



7.2 %



(1.9) %



0.7 %























Interest expense



15,840



24,424



69,711



82,606



Other non-operating expense (income), net



1,955



(920)



291



(5,108)



(Loss) income before income taxes



(34,615)



10,636



(102,238)



(64,880)



Income tax benefit



(3,722)



(341)



(120,155)



(7,549)



     Net (loss) income



$          (30,893)



$              10,977



$            17,917



$            (57,331)



       % of total net revenues



(7.3) %



2.3 %



1.1 %



(3.3) %























Basic (loss) earnings per common share



$               (0.72)



$                 0.26



$                 0.42



$               (1.40)



Diluted (loss) earnings per common share



$               (0.72)



$                 0.25



$                 0.41



$               (1.40)



Basic shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share



42,922



41,482



42,568



41,044



Diluted shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share



42,922



43,498



43,942



41,044























Effective tax rate



10.8 %



(3.2) %



117.5 %



11.6  %























 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





April 2,



April 3,







2022



2021



ASSETS











   Cash and cash equivalents



$                         170,000



$                         202,560



   Restricted cash





493,908



   Short-term investments



13,703



14,559



     Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments



183,703



711,027



   Accounts receivable, net



277,924



267,464



   Inventory, net



234,102



194,405



   Other current assets



83,410



65,214



     Total current assets



779,139



1,238,110



   Property, plant, and equipment, net



127,021



140,875



   Purchased intangibles, net



230,478



341,614



   Goodwill



796,216



796,216



   Deferred tax and other non-current assets



292,500



147,454



     Total assets



$                     2,225,354



$                     2,664,269















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)











   Accounts payable



$                         168,610



$                         151,244



   Accrued liabilities



338,836



394,084



   Current portion of long-term debt





478,807



     Total current liabilities



507,446



1,024,135



   Long-term debt, net



1,500,283



1,496,064



   Long-term income taxes payable



68,082



86,227



   Other long-term liabilities



129,381



138,609



     Total liabilities



2,205,192



2,745,035



   Stockholders' equity (deficit)



20,162



(80,766)



     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)



$                     2,225,354



$                     2,664,269















 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







April 2,



April 3,



April 2,



April 3,







2022



2021



2022



2021



Cash flows from operating activities



















   Net (loss) income



$           (30,893)



$            10,977



$            17,917



$           (57,331)



   Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



















     Depreciation and amortization



36,330



39,986



149,126



164,867



     Amortization of debt issuance cost



1,055



2,465



6,101



6,427



     Stock-based compensation



13,946



11,540



48,160



42,644



     Deferred income taxes



(6,038)



(5,801)



(121,698)



(21,174)



     Provision for excess and obsolete inventories



5,301



760



13,461



13,527



     Restructuring and other related charges



960



(773)



34,937



48,704



     Cash payments for restructuring charges



(4,178)



(4,970)



(31,693)



(33,764)



     Other operating activities



(913)



(2,862)



2,944



916



   Changes in assets and liabilities



















     Accounts receivable, net



(2,801)



47,186



(11,370)



(24,253)



     Inventory, net



(20,792)



(2,053)



(45,491)



(41,994)



     Current and other assets



1,630



(4,537)



(11,783)



(22,487)



     Accounts payable



8,625



(16,001)



17,795



46,453



     Accrued liabilities



(1,192)



(2,054)



(47,793)



38,402



     Income taxes



(8,757)



168



(28,382)



(15,757)



       Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(7,717)



74,031



(7,769)



145,180























Cash flows from investing activities



















   Proceeds from sales of short-term investments



2,507



1,862



2,771



2,529



   Purchases of short-term investments



(77)



(197)



(837)



(591)



   Capital expenditures



(9,040)



(5,962)



(29,722)



(22,715)



   Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment









1,900



   Other investing activities



(2,020)





(6,020)





     Net cash used in investing activities



(8,630)



(4,297)



(33,808)



(18,877)























Cash flows from financing activities



















   Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted stock units



(911)



(2,737)



(13,065)



(5,930)



   Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans



5,943



6,576



11,784



12,307



   Proceeds from revolving line of credit









50,000



   Repayments of revolving line of credit









(50,000)



   Repayments of long-term debt





(100,000)



(480,689)



(146,980)



   Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs





493,922





493,922



     Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



5,032



397,761



(481,970)



353,319



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(1,385)



(1,092)



(2,921)



2,967



Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(12,700)



466,403



(526,468)



482,589



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



182,700



230,065



696,468



213,879



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$          170,000



$          696,468



$          170,000



$          696,468























 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of operating results, including non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude certain non-cash transactions and activities that are not reflective of our ongoing core operations, as further described below. We believe the use of each of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful supplemental information in assessing our operating performance and liquidity across reporting periods on a consistent basis and are used by management in evaluating financial performance and in strategic planning. These non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with current year presentation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments
  • Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018.
  • Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred revenue recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018. The Company's deferred revenue primarily relates to Services revenue associated with non-cancelable maintenance support on hardware devices which are typically billed in advance and recognized ratably over the contract term as those services are delivered. This adjustment represents the amount of additional revenue that would have been recognized during the period absent the write-down to fair value required under purchase accounting guidance.
  • Stock compensation expense: Represents the non-cash expense associated with the Company's grant of stock-based awards to employees and non-employee directors.
  • Acquisition costs: Represents charges incurred in connection with the Merger Agreement with HP, such as advisory, legal and accounting fees.
  • Restructuring and other related charges: Represents costs associated with restructuring plans and reorganization actions aimed at improving the Company's overall cost structure, realigning resources consistent with its global strategy, and reducing expenses to enable strategic investments in revenue growth. These costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and are primarily associated with reductions in the Company's workforce, facility related charges due to the closure or consolidation of offices, and other related costs, including legal and advisory services.
  • Deferred compensation mark to market: Represents gains and losses driven by the remeasurement of assets and liabilities associated with the Company's deferred compensation plans. Gains and losses on plan liabilities are recognized within operating expenses, while the offsetting gains and losses on plan assets are recognized within other non-operating income, net.
  • Loss, net on litigation settlements: The Company may be involved in various litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries from such proceedings. The related gains and losses incurred are excluded as they are not reflective of ongoing operations.
  • Income tax effects: Represents the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and other adjustments, depending on the nature of the underlying items. The exclusion of the above-mentioned items eliminates the effect of certain non-recurring and unusual tax items that do not necessarily reflect the Company's long-term operations. The income tax effects for unusual tax items primarily represents the impact of the discrete tax benefit associated with an IP transfer between wholly-owned subsidiaries, changes in uncertain tax positions, and the full valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.

 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA





















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





April 2,



April 3,



April 2,



April 3,





2022



2021



2022



2021





















GAAP Net revenues

$           421,382



$           476,233



$       1,681,144



$       1,727,607



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting

468



1,796



3,689



14,405



Non-GAAP Net revenues

$           421,850



$           478,029



$       1,684,833



$       1,742,012





















GAAP Gross profit

$           167,025



$           212,816



$           686,093



$           776,551



   Purchase accounting amortization

16,317



16,239



65,031



68,111



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting

468



1,796



3,689



14,405



   Stock-based compensation

1,567



565



5,092



2,939



Non-GAAP Gross profit

$           185,377



$           231,416



$           759,905



$           862,006



Non-GAAP Gross profit %

43.9 %



48.4 %



45.1 %



49.5 %





















GAAP Research, development, and engineering

$             47,463



$             52,963



$           183,553



$           209,290



   Stock-based compensation

(3,119)



(3,045)



(9,478)



(13,785)



Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering

$             44,344



$             49,918



$           174,075



$           195,505





















GAAP Selling, general, and administrative

$           135,422



$           126,487



$           499,839



$           488,378



   Purchase accounting amortization

(11,571)



(14,195)



(48,905)



(56,780)



   Stock-based compensation

(9,260)



(7,931)



(33,590)



(25,926)



   Acquisition costs

(9,530)





(9,530)





   Deferred compensation mark to market

908



(917)



(1,008)



(3,263)



   Other adjustments

315



2,103



689



2,100



Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative

$           106,284



$           105,547



$           407,495



$           404,509





















 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)





















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





April 2,



April 3,



April 2,



April 3,





2022



2021



2022



2021





















GAAP Operating expenses

$          183,845



$          178,677



$          718,329



$          763,933



   Purchase accounting amortization

(11,571)



(14,195)



(48,905)



(56,780)



   Stock-based compensation

(12,379)



(10,976)



(43,068)



(39,711)



   Acquisition costs

(9,530)





(9,530)





   Restructuring and other related charges

(960)



773



(34,937)



(48,704)



   Deferred compensation mark to market

908



(917)



(1,008)



(3,263)



   Loss, net from litigation settlements







(17,561)



   Other adjustments

315



2,103



689



2,100



Non-GAAP Operating expenses

$          150,628



$          155,465



$          581,570



$          600,014





















GAAP Operating (loss) income

$           (16,820)



$            34,139



$           (32,236)



$            12,618



   Purchase accounting amortization

27,888



30,434



113,936



124,891



   Stock-based compensation

13,946



11,541



48,160



42,650



   Acquisition costs

9,530





9,530





   Restructuring and other related charges

960



(773)



34,937



48,704



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting

468



1,796



3,689



14,405



   Deferred compensation mark to market

(908)



917



1,008



3,263



   Loss, net from litigation settlements







17,561



   Other adjustments

(315)



(2,103)



(689)



(2,100)



Non-GAAP Operating income

$            34,749



$            75,951



$          178,335



$          261,992





















 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)





















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





April 2,



April 3,



April 2,



April 3,





2022



2021



2022



2021



GAAP Net (loss) income

$           (30,893)



$            10,977



$            17,917



$           (57,331)



   Purchase accounting amortization

27,888



30,434



113,936



124,891



   Stock-based compensation

13,946



11,541



48,160



42,650



   Acquisition costs

$               9,530





9,530





   Restructuring and other related charges

960



(773)



34,937



48,704



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting

468



1,796



3,689



14,405



   Deferred compensation mark to market

(24)



(29)



(69)



55



   Loss, net from litigation settlements







17,561



   Other adjustments

(315)



(2,103)



(689)



(2,095)



   Income tax effect of above items

3,569



4,198



2,791



(11,548)



   Income tax effect of unusual tax items

(2,967)



(2,410)



(123,187)



(9,832)



Non-GAAP Net income

$            22,162



$            53,631



$          107,015



$          167,460





















GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$               (0.72)



$                 0.25



$                 0.41



$               (1.40)



   Purchase accounting amortization

0.63



0.70



2.59



2.98



   Stock-based compensation

0.32



0.27



1.10



1.02



   Acquisition costs

0.22





0.22





   Restructuring and other related charges

0.02



(0.02)



0.80



1.16



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting

0.01



0.04



0.08



0.34



   Loss, net from litigation settlements







0.42



   Deferred compensation mark to market









   Other adjustments

(0.01)



(0.05)



(0.02)



(0.08)



   Income tax effect

0.01



0.04



(2.74)



(0.45)



   Effect of anti-dilutive securities

0.02









Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share

$                 0.50



$                 1.23



$                 2.44



$                 3.99





















Shares used in diluted (loss) earnings per common share calculation:

















   GAAP

42,922



43,498



43,942



41,044



   Non-GAAP

44,070



43,498



43,942



41,973





















 

PLANTRONICS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands)



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







April 3,



July 3,



October 2,



January 1,



April 2,



April 2,







2021



2021



2021



2022



2022



2022



GAAP Net income (loss)



$                 10,977



$                (36,811)



$                 96,785



$                (11,164)



$                (30,893)



$                 17,917



   Income tax benefit



(341)



(4,262)



(102,567)



(9,604)



(3,722)



(120,155)



   Interest expense



24,424



21,782



16,141



15,948



15,840



69,711



   Other non-operating (income) expense, net



(920)



(692)



23



(995)



1,955



291



   Deferred revenue purchase accounting



1,796



1,260



1,054



907



468



3,689



   Stock-based compensation



11,540



10,416



11,573



12,225



13,946



48,160



   Acquisition costs











9,530



9,530



   Restructuring and other related charges



(773)



28,972



2,607



2,398



960



34,937



   Deferred compensation mark to market



917



994



13



910



(908)



1,009



   Other adjustments



(2,103)





(376)





(315)



(691)



   Depreciation and amortization



39,986



39,833



36,292



36,671



36,330



149,126



Adjusted EBITDA



$                 85,503



$                 61,492



$                 61,545



$                 47,296



$                 43,191



$               213,524































 

