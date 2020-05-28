SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today unveiled a new series of Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms – Poly G10-T, G40-T and G80-T. These solutions include audio and video tools that deliver superior meeting experiences for users on Microsoft Teams, and gives IT managers the ability to easily scale for meeting rooms of all sizes.
Teams usage continues to skyrocket with more than 75 million daily active users, further deepening the need for consistent cloud collaboration experiences across devices. With the rapidly changing work environments expanding into the home and across differing room setups, users, IT managers and administrators need flexible, hybrid devices. Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms provides customizable room tools that enable seamless virtual collaboration experiences with little to no-touch control. They join the previously announced Poly Studio X family that will also offer native Teams video experiences.
"As more and more users recognize the value of video-based collaboration while working from anywhere, they will need to stay connected and productive with tools that integrate easily with cloud collaboration platforms like Teams," said Tim Root, vice president and general manager, room collaboration, Poly. "Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms are designed to make meetings feel natural and effortless with the highest quality in audio and video, so all participants feel like a true part of the conversation. Poly partnered with Lenovo's ThinkSmart team to deliver an enterprise-class compute appliance, built on Intel vPro technology, to provide a secure, reliable platform for our Poly Room Solution for Teams."
"Lenovo is excited to join forces with Poly to deliver Poly Room Solution for Microsoft Teams, featuring ThinkSmart Edition Tiny," said Joseph Mingori, general manager, Lenovo Smart Office Business. "This offering allows us to deliver a joint solution designed to meet our shared customers collaboration space needs."
As many enterprise and SMB customers prepare to deploy their organization to Teams, Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms offers the latest tools to deliver best-in-class audio and video experiences from automatic group framing to speaker tracking technologies, turning even passive meetings into powerful communication experiences. Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms not only delivers the premium Poly audio and video for Teams, but also provides a clutter-free experience from start to finish with simple installation and maintenance in any size room. The lack of messy cords means that not only is it simple to set-up and use but ensures that the focus remains on collaboration and output, not on tangled wires.
Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms is just the latest in Teams Rooms technology from Poly. Poly has been working alongside Microsoft for over 15 years and now has the most certified headset and speakerphone devices for Teams available, including: Trio C60, Calisto 5300, Calisto 5200, Calisto 3200, Voyager 4200 Office and UC Series, Voyager 5200 Office and UC Series, Voyager 6200 UC, Voyager 8200 UC, Blackwire 3300 and 5200 Series, and most recently, Blackwire 8225.
"Customers look to Poly and Microsoft to deliver a seamless collaboration experience across collaboration, calling and meetings," said Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director for Microsoft Teams devices, Microsoft. "Poly brings our joint customers a broad portfolio of devices, all delivering a consistent Microsoft Teams user experience, and enabling those users to collaborate and communicate easily, quickly, and seamlessly wherever they are working."
In a live roundtable taking place at 2pm ET, Tom Puorro, executive vice president, general manager, products and Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director, Microsoft Teams Devices at Microsoft, will discuss the how to embrace the future of cloud collaboration in the enterprise and beyond.
Poly's Room Solution for Teams Rooms comes in a variety of different configurations and can comfortably equip small to large rooms, depending on individual need:
- G10-T, the base kit to get organizations started includes:
- Poly GC8 controller
- Lenovo ThinkSmart Edition Tiny
- VESA/Wall Mount Kit
- 10m fiber optic USB cable
- G40-T, designed for small to medium-sized rooms:
- Poly GC8 controller
- Lenovo ThinkSmart Edition Tiny
- VESA/Wall Mount Kit
- 10-meter USB-Fiber cable
- Poly Studio USB
- G80-T, designed for medium to large-sized rooms:
- Poly GC8 controller
- Lenovo ThinkSmart Edition Tiny
- VESA/Wall Mount Kit
- 10-meter USB-Fiber cable (25-meter, 40-meter, option also available)
- EagleEye Director II
- Trio C60
Poly Room Solution for Teams Rooms will begin shipping upon Microsoft Teams certification, in the coming months to select regions. For more information, please visit: https://www.poly.com/us/en/solutions/platform/microsoft/teams-rooms
