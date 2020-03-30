SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced Voyager 4245 Office, a new Bluetooth headset solution with a Microsoft Teams-enabled option, further adding to Poly's broad portfolio of Teams-enabled headsets and devices.
Poly offers a breadth of solutions with 15 Microsoft Teams-certified headsets and personal speakerphone devices. Corded Teams-certified options, available and shipping now, include the Poly Blackwire 3300 Series which delivers comfort on all-day calls with USB-C, USB-A and 3.5 mm connectivity options. For those who are looking for Teams-certified portable, personal speakerphones, Poly Calisto 3200 and Calisto 5300 speakerphones are designed with 360-degree audio to help turn any environment into a professional sounding space, especially critical as employees increasingly work remotely or from home office environments.
Poly's portfolio of wireless Bluetooth headsets delivering high-quality, hands-free audio that are available today, with Microsoft Teams certified versions available to order in May 2020, include:
Today, the Poly Voyager 4245 Office joins this robust lineup of Microsoft Teams certified solutions. The Voyager 4245 Office instantly invokes your Teams application to enable employees to experience high levels of wireless freedom, comfort, and audio quality. This headset offers versatility with three different wearing styles in one package: on your ear, behind the head, or over the head. Designed for intensive phone users, the headset includes a swappable battery for unlimited talk time, three-way connectivity and a version with a dedicated Teams button. By connecting to deskphones, PCs, or mobile phones, the Voyager 4245 Office headset system enables a smooth transition from on-premises equipment to the cloud.
Voyager 4245 Office Teams and standard versions will be available in the U.S., APAC and EMEA in May 2020.
"Now more than ever, the role that clear, intelligible voice communication plays in our work experiences is rapidly evolving," said Christine Roberts, senior vice president and general manager enterprise headsets, Poly. "Poly's high-quality audio integrated with Microsoft Teams enhances our ability to effortlessly communicate with our colleagues and customers around the world. The Voyager 4245 Office joins our comprehensive Teams-certified portfolio as part of our long-lasting partnership with Microsoft to enable user productivity from anywhere."
With more than 44 million daily active users, Teams continues to enable organizations and individuals to remain productive and stay connected – no matter where they are. And a recent survey conducted by Frost and Sullivan of global IT decision makers found that 64 percent of organizations are already using Teams today, and an additional 32 percent are planning to deploy it over the next two years.
Poly will continue to enable Microsoft Teams users with its devices certified for Teams to propel seamless collaboration and communication worldwide.
