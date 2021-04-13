PHOENIX, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polyient, the industry-leading investment group behind Polyient Games, has launched NFT Discover, a gamified web application where users choose their favorite NFTs from hundreds of thousands of randomized pairings.
The new app lets users engage with both new and well-known NFTs, allowing them to decide which they'd rather own. After the choice is made, NFT Discover provides the user with the relevant information on the NFT and where it can be purchased.
At launch, NFT Discover pulls NFTs from leading projects built on the Ethereum network across categories including art, collectibles, gaming, trading cards and utility. Over time, the application will include a more expansive list of NFT projects from across various prominent network protocols, including Avalanche, Flow, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and more.
NFT Discover is the first app to launch on top of Polyient Network, the first cross-chain network dedicated to NFT data aggregation, analysis and liquidity transformation. Polyient Network enables a new approach to live and predictive NFT valuation that is being designed to enable a new generation of DeFi use cases for the asset class.
"We have set out to build a single platform for robust cross-chain NFT data analytics that expands far beyond simple auction pricing data," said Polyient's Head of Product Nick Casares. "With the launch of NFT Discover, we are introducing the first of many steps toward capturing subjective valuation trends across the entire NFT asset class."
Polyient Network will be live in testnet in Q4 2021 and a sale of special NFTs that can farm the Polyient Network Token is set to launch on April 15.
About Polyient Network
Polyient Network is the first cross-chain network dedicated to Non-Fungible Token (NFT) data aggregation, analysis, and liquidity transformation. Created by Polyient, the industry-leading investment group behind Polyient Games, the Polyient Network enables live NFT pricing that will support a new generation of DeFi protocols and synthetic products built on top of the NFT asset class. For more information visit https://polyient.network or follow Polyient Network on Twitter @PolyientNetwork.
