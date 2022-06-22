PolyientX named as festivalPass NFT service partner to launch first-of-its-kind event-focused NFT
PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PolyientX, the web3 innovator providing tools to get more value and utility from NFTs, is announcing a partnership with festivalPass, the world's first live events subscription marketplace. PolyientX is powering the minting tools and services for festivalPass to launch the first-ever Lifetime Founders NFT sale in June 2022 with incomparable access and utility. This partnership reinforces a trend of entertainment businesses seeking new ways to extend their offerings through NFTs.
The Lifetime Founders NFT, powered by PolyientX, is a utility NFT that provides a variety of perks including instant access to a lifetime festivalPass subscription as well as a yearly allowance of 1,080 festivalPass credits worth approximately $1,200 annually (redeemable instantly upon purchase of the NFT) to use towards over 80,000 live events, hotel rooms, and more with no additional fees.
Purchasers will also have access to exclusive events curated strictly for Festival Family NFT holders. These will be bucket list events like intimate concerts with top performers, luxury box access to major sporting events, player meet-ups, and other VIP backstage experiences.
"This partnership was a natural fit given festivalPass was looking to expand into NFTs in a way that provides real value and unique utility to their subscription customers," said Nick Casares, head of product at PolyientX. "As the festivalPass NFT services partner, PolyientX has the tools and experience to guide brands toward a compelling web3 strategy."
PolyientX is providing ongoing consultation and development while helping festivalPass deliver on a robust reward strategy over time.
"As we create a first-of-its-kind subscription platform and embrace web3 as an integral part of our future,it is vital we have a technology partner that helps us deliver shared ownership opportunities to our community," said Ed Vincent, founder and CEO of festivalPass. "The team at PolyientX has been an important part of bringing our vision to life."
For more information about the web3 tools PolyientX provides, visit https://polyientx.com. For more details about the Festival Family Lifetime Founder NFT, visit FestivalFamily.live.
About PolyientX
PolyientX is building a platform to connect brands with NFT communities through exclusive benefits, perks and rewards. Our mission is to help web3 communities get more utility and value from NFTs. Visit http://www.polyientx.com or follow @polyientx for more information and updates.
About festivalPass
festivalPass is the world's first live events subscription marketplace providing access to tens of thousands of music, film, food and wine, art, sports, lifestyle, and tech and innovation experiences around the globe for one monthly fee with no added ticket fees. For more information on festivalPass, please visit here.
